King Abdul Aziz University launches tree planting campaign in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: King Abdul Aziz University (KAU) in Jeddah launched a campaign on Thursday to plant more than 60,000 trees. The campaign is part of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture’s “Let’s Make it Green” initiative, the goal of which is to plant 10 million trees across the Kingdom to tackle deforestation. Over the next six months, trees will be planted in approximately 165 sites.

KAU President Abdulrahman Al-Youbi said the campaign emphasizes that the university strongly supports the “Let’s Make it Green” initiative to develop natural vegetation cover, reduce the impact of desertification, and promote environmental awareness.