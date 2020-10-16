King Abdul Aziz University launches tree planting campaign in Saudi Arabia

You are here

JEDDAH: King Abdul Aziz University (KAU) in Jeddah launched a campaign on Thursday to plant more than 60,000 trees. The campaign is part of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture’s “Let’s Make it Green” initiative, the goal of which is to plant 10 million trees across the Kingdom to tackle deforestation. Over the next six months, trees will be planted in approximately 165 sites.
KAU President Abdulrahman Al-Youbi said the campaign emphasizes that the university strongly supports the “Let’s Make it Green” initiative to develop natural vegetation cover, reduce the impact of desertification, and promote environmental awareness.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Abdul Aziz University (KAU)

RIYADH: The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) has signed a partnership agreement with the Misk Academy to support implementation of an e-training program for the national workforce, and to improve the chances of employment in the private sector.
The areas of training covered by the agreement are business analysis, digital marketing, data analysis, data engineering, predictive business analytics, machine learning, deep learning, web application interface, integrated web development, IOS development, programming and autonomous vehicles. Applications should be submitted on the national e-training platform doroob.sa.

Topics: Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF) MISK ACADEMY

