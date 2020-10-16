You are here

  Innovative new golf format swings in for Saudi Ladies Team International

Innovative new golf format swings in for Saudi Ladies Team International

England’s Charley Hull, left, and Georgia Hall who will both see action in next month’s Saudi Ladies Team International. (Supplied)
The 16th hole at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. (Supplied)
Innovative new golf format swings in for Saudi Ladies Team International

  • Captains to use live NFL-style draft system to select first pro teammate – with random draw for second
JEDDAH: Golf Saudi on Thursday unveiled the format for next month’s debut Saudi Ladies Team International, a first-of-its-kind tournament that will see 36 team captains recruit their players using a live NFL-style draft system, before competing for a share of $500,000 prize money.

To be held  Nov. 17 and 19, the team contest will be the first ever points-earning Ladies European Tour (LET) event where professionals play alongside amateur golfers with team and individual scoring running concurrently.

The event will take place two days after the Kingdom’s maiden women’s golf tournament, the $1 million Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Each captain will recruit one fellow LET pro to their team using a draft system similar to that in NFL, NBA, and other franchise leagues, and can base their pick on anything – whether that be current form, ranking, or purely friendship. Their remaining LET professional teammate will be selected at random, with the team being completed by one amateur player.

The team of four will then play three rounds at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in the Saudi coastal resort of King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), where each team’s best two individual scores will be combined at the end of each round — with amateurs on three quarters of their official playing handicap.

The team with the lowest total score after all three days will be declared the champion and will see its three professionals take home a winning share of the $300,000 prize fund.

The lowest-scoring professional across the three days — who may well come from a losing team — will themselves be rewarded with a share of the $200,000 individual prize fund.

Golf Saudi CEO Majed Al-Sorour, said: “The Saudi Ladies Team International is a completely new and innovative tournament format not seen before on any Tour.

“Alongside the LET, it is a chance to grow the women’s game in new and exciting ways — and follows the first-ever professional women’s golf event to be played in Saudi Arabia earlier in the week.

“The players love team golf and will enjoy this unique opportunity to try a new format through our groundbreaking and exciting
draft system.

“We understand the impact the pandemic has had on Tour golf this year, particularly in the women’s game, so we wanted to do everything we could around the debut Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by PIF to benefit the players across our double-header golf week in making it competitive, fun, and rewarding,” Al-Sorour added.

The Saudi Ladies Team International will hold world-ranking Rolex points for Tour professionals, with Solheim Cup qualification points and Race to Costa del Sol points also up for grabs.

Each day will have a two-tee start, and amateurs — who will be tournament guests — will receive three quarters of their full handicap allowance.

The tournament will be the second event of what has been dubbed Saudi “women’s week of golf,” with the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by PIF taking place from Nov. 12 to 15 — only the second-ever international, professional women-only sports event held in the Kingdom.

Players already confirmed include Major-winning Georgia Hall, Solheim Cup hero and former LET Order of Merit winner Charley Hull, Wales’ Amy Boulden, and Camilla Lennarth of Sweden. Many more will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

For more information about both the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by PIF and the Saudi Ladies Team International, visit www.golfsaudi.com/en-us/ladies-international.

Topics: Golf Saudi Saudi Ladies Team International

Brian Ortega and The Korean Zombie clash in Abu Dhabi with title shot awaiting the winner

Updated 15 October 2020
Ali Khaled

Brian Ortega and The Korean Zombie clash in Abu Dhabi with title shot awaiting the winner

  • Ortega has not fought since a fourth round TKO loss against Max Holloway at UFC 231 last December
  • Ortega admits that his first ever UFC loss was tough, but that dealing with it gradually has helped him get over it
Updated 15 October 2020
Ali Khaled

DUBAI: After a long wait and plenty of trash talk, UFC number two-ranked Brian Ortega will on Sunday finally meet The Korean Zombie in an eagerly-awaited Featherweight bout at Fight Night on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island.

Many expect the winner of the fight to get a shot at the title, and all eyes will be on one of the standout matchups of Fight Island 2, the five-event series that kicked off on Sept. 27 with UFC 253, will wrap up On Oct. 24 with UFC 254.

Ortega has not fought since a fourth round TKO loss against Max Holloway at UFC 231 last December, but he feels he is back as strong as ever.

“It feels great,” he said. “In the beginning, after the (Holloway) fight, you’re like I need a break from MMA, and when I got the break, I was ready to get back in. Everyone’s been watching the whole story and knows what’s going on. I’m excited to be back - happy to be back. It was a good thing for me and my career, to relax a little bit. I was working non-stop for a long time. My mind, my body, needed to chill. My family needed to see me a bit more, basically reconnect with me because I had the blinder full on. But now… I’m back on the horse.”

Ortega admits that his first ever UFC loss was tough, but that dealing with it gradually has helped him get over it.

“You lose and you kind of understand on the day of the fight,” he said. “After that it sinks in a little more, and then a little more. And then you start understanding the nature of the sport, how it goes, and then you let it go. And that kind of the way it was, I went in there, accepted it and let it go.”

Ortega insists that there is no bad blood between him and The Korean Zombie, despite what has been portrayed in certain parts of the media after a back and forth of trash talk eventually led to him slapping a friend of his opponent at a UFC event in March.

“No, it’s not personal, not with him,” the 29-year-old said. “I saw him the other day and I didn’t say anything and he didn’t say anything. If it was personal, we would have jumped on each other. It was just something that happened, an incident that was done on my part, and just a way of shutting up the trash talk.”

Ortega’s status as the second-ranked UFC featherweight means a title fight could be next in line should he prevail on Sunday. His intention was always to get back into the octagon against a top rival.

“(This fight) for me was about, alright, you took your break, you did everything, but also I’m not trying to come back and take an easy fight in,” he said. “I’ve never once in my life taken an easy fight. If you watch my entire career right off the bat, my second fight in UFC was against [Thiago] Tavares who had more fights in UFC than I had in my career. I’ve never looked to take an easy fight nor will I ever start to look to take any easy one. For me it was who’s on fire, who can we fight. And then we looked at The Korean Zombie on a winning streak, and the internet somehow tangled us together, the world wanted to see the fight…and now I want to fight him.”

Despite some negative publicity, the American believes that he can still call on the support and love of many UFC fans.

“I feel like a lot of people who see me still love me, some of them are a little upset recently which I cannot blame them for,” Ortega said. “If I had to input both sides on a scale, I’d say I’m still more loved than I am hated.”

Like most athletes around the world, he has suffered from the enforced stoppages that the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused, but sees only positivity since he restarted his training camps.

“It was fun getting my team back together, getting a whole group of people working together, to connect and get on the same page,” said Ortega. “Then finally the pandemic obviously was another thing and we had to adjust according to the way we could. We had to get people tested, we had to shut the gyms down. We had to do private sessions only, one-on-ones, no partners. Then we had to get more people tested.”

“It was a little risky, but we did it and I’m happy we’re here now, corona-free and ready to fight.

For his part, The Korean Zombie (aka Jung Chan-sung), reiterated that he too holds no grudges against his opponent and is just happy to be fighting again after such a long break.

“I have nothing personal towards Brian Ortega, I’m excited to meet a great (fighter) who is ranked second,” he said. “I’m excited about this fight and I’ve been prepared for it for a long time.”

Despite suffering a number of injuries in recent years, the popular fighter says he managed to stay positive thanks to the support of his team and family.

“It is easy when you have people to cherish,” The Korean Zombie said. “I have my family, now I have three kids. This is what I’m good at, and I would love to be a proud father for them.”

He also believes that a win will almost certainly see him in line for a shot at the featherweight title he craves.

“I think it’s obvious, because (UFC President) Dana White mentioned officially in his interview and I think it goes without saying,” he said.

The 33-year-old insists that far from hampering his training, the coronavirus break may have inadvertently helped him.

“I think it actually works better, because I don’t get to socialize more, I don’t get to meet more fans,” he said. “I can focus on my training, so it works better for me.”

Being in the safe bubble of Fight Island in Abu Dhabi has only enhanced that sense of serenity.

“I only stay in the hotel so far, and I went to the beach for the first time today,” he said on Wednesday evening. “All the people are friendly here, and I like the service and I like the hotel.”

The Korean Zombie is aware of Ortega’s strengths and does not agree with those who perceive him to struggle against fighters who strike.

“Brian has great physique, he’s got power and he’s got submission skills,” he said. “This fight I’m not only using striking, I want to use all my skills in MMA. I’m not really focused on striking only.”

On the fact that neither his last three wins nor Ortega’s six have gone the distance, he said: “Ortega’s never been knocked before, he’s been hit 300 times versus Holloway. I’m not focused on a knockout, more importantly the win.”

Should he beat Ortega, The Korean Zombie will have an opportunity to become the first male fighter from Asia to hold a UFC belt.

“I really want to become a champion, more than anyone else,” he said. “But right now I’m focused on Brian Ortega. I’m not thinking too far ahead.”

Topics: UFC Fight Island Abu Dhabi UAE MMA

