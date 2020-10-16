You are here

Al-Ahsa squares design contest attracts 60 entries

The competition aims to promote community partnership to further improve and beautify the urban landscape. (SPA)
AL-AHSA: Al-Ahsa’s secretariat received 60 community ideas from individuals, engineering institutions and offices and a number of academic sectors to take part in the recently launched squares design competition.
“Through this competition, the municipality seeks to encourage innovators and motivate interested professionals to participate in the development of the region by implementing their ideas, giving special attention to aesthetic elements thus contributing to the prosperity of the service sector,” said Al-Ahsa mayor, Fouad Al-Malham.
He said that the competition aimed to promote community partnership to further improve and beautify the urban landscape.

RIYADH: The Housing Ministry’s Sakani program has announced that 31,948 families benefited from its work in September, including 12,231 families that have already moved into their homes; representing the largest number since its launch.
The total number of families that benefited from the program in different regions of the Kingdom since the start of the year reached 285,762, including 96,633 families that have already moved into their homes.
The program also announced that since the beginning of 2020, 61,552 under-construction residential units have been reserved. Contracts have been issued for 74,014 residential loans throughout Saudi Arabia.

