Al-Ahsa squares design contest attracts 60 entries

AL-AHSA: Al-Ahsa’s secretariat received 60 community ideas from individuals, engineering institutions and offices and a number of academic sectors to take part in the recently launched squares design competition.
“Through this competition, the municipality seeks to encourage innovators and motivate interested professionals to participate in the development of the region by implementing their ideas, giving special attention to aesthetic elements thus contributing to the prosperity of the service sector,” said Al-Ahsa mayor, Fouad Al-Malham.
He said that the competition aimed to promote community partnership to further improve and beautify the urban landscape.
