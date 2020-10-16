You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: The 99% Invisible City

What We Are Reading Today: The 99% Invisible City

Short Url

https://arab.news/5czbw

Updated 16 October 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The 99% Invisible City

Updated 16 October 2020
Arab News

Authors: Roman Mars and Kurt Kohlstedt

The 99% Invisible City: A Field Guide to the Hidden World of Everyday Design by Roman Mars and Kurt Kohlstedt is a fascinating collection of stories and descriptions that explain all sorts of things associated with city infrastructure.
The 99% Invisible City “explains how different design features in cities have come about and why they are that way. These are short entries, only two or three pages long per topic. Rather than looking at the best design, we’re often told about a poor design that doesn’t work,” said a review in goodreads.com.
The 99% Invisible City is “fresh and imaginative when it comes to thinking about urban spaces,” said Kenneth T. Jackson in a review for The New York Times.
“In a time when we question whether it is perhaps the moment to tear down statues of flawed historical figures, to attach new plaques to buildings or to change the names of military installations and college dormitories, the authors are asking us to observe carefully the monuments and symbols that are everywhere around us,” Jackson said.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: Poetry; An Introduction

Updated 15 October 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Poetry; An Introduction

Updated 15 October 2020
Arab News

Edited by Paul Hetherington and Cassandra Atherton

Prose Poetry is the first book of its kind—an engaging and authoritative introduction to the history, development, and features of English-language prose poetry, an increasingly important and popular literary form that is still too little understood and appreciated. Poets and scholars Paul Hetherington and Cassandra Atherton introduce prose poetry’s key characteristics, chart its evolution from the 19th century to the present, and discuss many historical and contemporary prose poems that both demonstrate their great diversity around the Anglophone world and show why they represent some of today’s most inventive writing.

A prose poem looks like prose but reads like poetry: It lacks the line breaks of other poetic forms but employs poetic techniques, such as internal rhyme, repetition, and compression. Prose Poetry explains how this form opens new spaces for writers to create riveting works that reshape the resources of prose while redefining the poetic.

Discussing prose poetry’ s precursors, including William Wordsworth and Walt Whitman, and prose poets such as Charles Simic, Russell Edson, Lydia Davis, and Claudia Rankine, the book pays equal attention to male and female prose poets, documenting women’s essential but frequently unacknowledged contributions to the genre.

Revealing how prose poetry tests boundaries and challenges conventions to open up new imaginative vistas, this is an essential book for all readers, students, teachers, and writers of prose poetry.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: Mathematics in Ancient Egypt by Annette Imhausen
books
What We Are Reading Today: Playing the Race Card by Linda Williams

Latest updates

Malaysia’s Mahathir says political uncertainty won’t end with Anwar as PM
Meet Malek Gheni, rising star of Tunisian fashion
Canadian police identify man who killed girl 36 years ago
Combative Trump insists pandemic almost over, Biden says he did ‘nothing’
What We Are Reading Today: The 99% Invisible City

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.