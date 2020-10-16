What We Are Reading Today: The 99% Invisible City

Authors: Roman Mars and Kurt Kohlstedt
The 99% Invisible City: A Field Guide to the Hidden World of Everyday Design by Roman Mars and Kurt Kohlstedt is a fascinating collection of stories and descriptions that explain all sorts of things associated with city infrastructure.
The 99% Invisible City “explains how different design features in cities have come about and why they are that way. These are short entries, only two or three pages long per topic. Rather than looking at the best design, we’re often told about a poor design that doesn’t work,” said a review in goodreads.com.
The 99% Invisible City is “fresh and imaginative when it comes to thinking about urban spaces,” said Kenneth T. Jackson in a review for The New York Times.
“In a time when we question whether it is perhaps the moment to tear down statues of flawed historical figures, to attach new plaques to buildings or to change the names of military installations and college dormitories, the authors are asking us to observe carefully the monuments and symbols that are everywhere around us,” Jackson said.