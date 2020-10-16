India’s coronavirus infections rise to 7.4 million

You are here

Commuters wearing facemasks to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus walk along a platform at a train station in Chennai on October 14, 2020. (AFP)
A health worker (L) takes a swab sample from a woman for a Covid-19 coronavirus test in Mumbai on October 16, 2020. (AFP)
PVR cinemas employees wearing face shields and a mask stands at the food counter as movie theaters reopen in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (AP)
Updated 16 October 2020
Reuters

  • Deaths from COVID-19 infections rose by 895 to 112,161, the ministry said
  • India crossed the 7-million mark on Sunday, adding a million cases in just 13 days
BENGALURU: India’s tally of coronavirus infections stood at 7.37 million on Friday, having risen by 63,371 in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed.
Deaths from COVID-19 infections rose by 895 to 112,161, the ministry said.
India crossed the 7-million mark on Sunday, adding a million cases in just 13 days. It has the world’s second-highest tally after the United States, where the figure is nearing 8 million.

Man decapitated near Paris, anti-terror probe under way

Updated 12 min 15 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: French anti-terror prosecutors said Friday they were investigating an assault in which a man was decapitated on the outskirts of Paris and the attacker shot by police.
The attack happened at around 5 p.m. (1500 GMT) near a school in Conflans Saint-Honorine, a western suburb of the French capital.
Prosecutors said they were treating the incident as “a murder linked to a terrorist organisation.”
Police arrived at the scene after receiving a call about a suspicious individual loitering near the school, a police source said.
There they found the dead man and, 200 metres further, sighted the suspect armed with a knife-like weapon who threatened them.
They opened fire and injured him severely, the source said. Other reports suggested the attacker was shot dead by police.
The scene has been cordoned off and a bomb disposal unit dispatched because of the suspected presence of an explosives vest, the source said.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, on a visit to Morocco, is returning to Paris immediately after talking with Prime Minister Jean Castex and President Emmanuel Macron, his office said.

