EU condemns Turkey 'provocations' in eastern Med

Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, French President Emmanuel Macron, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, wearing face masks, speak with each other on the second day of an EU summit, in Brussels, Belgium October 16, 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 29 sec ago
AFP

EU condemns Turkey 'provocations' in eastern Med

  • The EU “deplores renewed unilateral and provocative actions by Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean,” the communique said
  • It urged Turkey to reverse its recent activity
Updated 29 sec ago
AFP

BRUSSELS: EU leaders on Friday condemned “unilateral actions and provocations” by Turkey in the Mediterranean where it is locked in a standoff over energy resources with Greece and Cyprus.
European leaders discussed the dispute at a summit in Brussels, after Turkey sent a research ship back to contested waters in defiance of international calls to withdraw.
The European Union “deplores renewed unilateral and provocative actions by Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean, including recent exploratory activities,” the 27 leaders said in their summit communique.
They urged Turkey to reverse its recent activity and reiterated their “full solidarity” for EU members Greece and Cyprus.
EU leaders had a lengthy discussion of their relations with Ankara at a summit just two weeks ago, but Athens and Nicosia put grievances over Turkish energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean back on the agenda.
After a similar row in August, Ankara has redeployed the research ship Oruc Reis to strategic waters between Cyprus and the Greek islands of Crete and Kastellorizo.
The United States and Germany, both NATO allies of Greece and Turkey, have labelled the gas exploration mission a “provocation” and urged Ankara to recall the ship.
But despite the leaders’ strong rhetoric in their statement, EU Council President Charles Michel said there would be no change to the strategy agreed at the last summit.
Under this plan, the EU will closely monitor Turkey’s actions in the eastern Mediterranean and decide on possible action at a summit in December.
The bloc has warned Turkey that all options are on the table, including sanctions. Since it has no armed forces, military action is not an option.
French President Emmanuel Macron, who has strongly supported Greece, even to the extent of holding joint war games in the Mediterranean as a show of strength, said Europe was ready to talk to Ankara.
But he warned “we will not concede anything to these provocations.”

Topics: EU Turkey eastern Mediterranean

Pfizer plans to seek authorization for Covid-19 vaccine in November

Updated 11 min 20 sec ago
AFP

Pfizer plans to seek authorization for Covid-19 vaccine in November

  • Pfizer and Modern, both funded by the US government, launched Phase 3 of their clinical trials at the end of July, and both have started production of doses
  • They aim to be in a position to deliver tens of millions of doses to the US by the end of the year
Updated 11 min 20 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer expects to file for emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine in late November, around two weeks after the November 3 US presidential election, it said Friday.
The company said it hopes to move ahead with the vaccine after safety data is available in the third week of November, immediately lifting the company’s shares two percent in the US.
“So let me be clear, assuming positive data, Pfizer will apply for Emergency Authorization Use in the US soon after the safety milestone is achieved in the third week of November,” the company’s chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said in an open letter.
The announcement means the United States could have two vaccines ready by the end of the year, with Massachussetts biotech firm Moderna aiming for November 25 to seek authorization.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which authorizes pharmaceuticals for distribution in the US - asked vaccine developers last week to spend two months monitoring for serious side effects after the second dose is given to trial participants.
The FDA will require the vaccine to prove effective and safe, while Pfizer will have to demonstrate it is capable of producing large scale production.
Pfizer and Modern, both funded by the US government, launched Phase 3 of their clinical trials at the end of July, and both have started production of doses.
They aim to be in a position to deliver tens of millions of doses to the US by the end of the year.
Bourla said the Pfizer trial, involving 30,000 participants, might produce results on the vaccine's efficacy within the next two weeks.
"I've said before, we are operating at the speed of science. This means we may know whether or not our vaccine is effective by the end of October," Bourla said.
Pfizer, which is partnering with German company BioNTech on the research, gained more than two percent in online trading ahead of the opening of US markets.

Topics: Coronavirus Pfizer vaccine

