‘Something close’ to genocide in China’s Xinjiang, says US security adviser

A child looks out from a door as a Uighur woman walks by in a residential area in Turpan, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, October 31, 2013. (Reuters)
  • Robert O’Brien: ‘The Chinese are literally shaving the heads of Uighur women and making hair products and sending them to the United States’
  • Mike Pompeo labeled as ‘shocking’ and ‘disturbing’ reports of forced sterilization, forced abortion and coercive family planning against Muslims in Xinjiang
WASHINGTON: The US national security adviser said on Friday that China was perpetrating “something close to” a genocide with its treatment of Muslims in its Xinjiang region.
“If not a genocide, something close to it going on in Xinjiang,” Robert O’Brien told an online event hosted by the Aspen Institute, while highlighting other Chinese crackdowns including one on Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement.
The United States has denounced China’s treatment of Uighur and other minority Muslims in Xinjiang and imposed sanctions on officials it blames for abuses. It has not, though, so far termed Beijing’s actions genocide, a designation that would have significant legal implications and require stronger action against China.
The United Nations estimates that more than a million Muslims have been detained in Xinjiang and activists say crimes against humanity and genocide are taking place there. China has denied any abuses and says its camps in the region provide vocational training and help fight extremism.
O’Brien referred to seizures by US customs of “massive numbers” of hair products made with human hair from Xinjiang.
“The Chinese are literally shaving the heads of Uighur women and making hair products and sending them to the United States,” he said.
US Customs and Border Protection said in June it had detained a shipment originating in Xinjiang of hair products and accessories suspected of being forced-labor products made with human hair.
In June, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo labeled as “shocking” and “disturbing” reports that China was using forced sterilization, forced abortion and coercive family planning against Muslims in Xinjiang.
He said last month Washington was considering the language it would use to describe what is happening in the region but added: “When the United States speaks about crimes against humanity or genocide ... we’ve got to be very careful and very precise because it carries an enormous weight.”

EU condemns Turkey ‘provocations’ in eastern Med

  • The EU “deplores renewed unilateral and provocative actions by Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean,” the communique said
  • It urged Turkey to reverse its recent activity
BRUSSELS: EU leaders on Friday condemned “unilateral actions and provocations” by Turkey in the Mediterranean where it is locked in a standoff over energy resources with Greece and Cyprus.
European leaders discussed the dispute at a summit in Brussels, after Turkey sent a research ship back to contested waters in defiance of international calls to withdraw.
The European Union “deplores renewed unilateral and provocative actions by Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean, including recent exploratory activities,” the 27 leaders said in their summit communique.
They urged Turkey to reverse its recent activity and reiterated their “full solidarity” for EU members Greece and Cyprus.
EU leaders had a lengthy discussion of their relations with Ankara at a summit just two weeks ago, but Athens and Nicosia put grievances over Turkish energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean back on the agenda.
After a similar row in August, Ankara has redeployed the research ship Oruc Reis to strategic waters between Cyprus and the Greek islands of Crete and Kastellorizo.
The United States and Germany, both NATO allies of Greece and Turkey, have labelled the gas exploration mission a “provocation” and urged Ankara to recall the ship.
But despite the leaders’ strong rhetoric in their statement, EU Council President Charles Michel said there would be no change to the strategy agreed at the last summit.
Under this plan, the EU will closely monitor Turkey’s actions in the eastern Mediterranean and decide on possible action at a summit in December.
The bloc has warned Turkey that all options are on the table, including sanctions. Since it has no armed forces, military action is not an option.
French President Emmanuel Macron, who has strongly supported Greece, even to the extent of holding joint war games in the Mediterranean as a show of strength, said Europe was ready to talk to Ankara.
But he warned “we will not concede anything to these provocations.”

