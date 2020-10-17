You are here

  • Home
  • Y20 summit highlights unemployment and youth in workplace 

Y20 summit highlights unemployment and youth in workplace 

Panelists during Day 2 of the Y20 Summit highlighted the need to avoid leaving behind certain marginalized groups. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b27jp

Updated 17 October 2020
Ali Khaled

Y20 summit highlights unemployment and youth in workplace 

Updated 17 October 2020
Ali Khaled

RIYADH: The role of young people in the workplace and youth unemployment were among the main topics under the microscope on the second day of the Y20 Summit, the three-days focus on tackling the global challenges facing today’s youth, ahead of the G20 summit which kicks off on Nov. 21.

Under the theme “Future Fit”, speakers discussed the employment landscape in a post-coronavirus disease (COVID-19) world, and what can be done to reverse alarming trends that have left almost one in five young people out of work or without access to education.

The opening panel, titled “Future Fit Starts Today”, focused on workforce inequality, exacerbated by a digital divide, unequal and limited access to mentoring, skills mismatch, rapid technological developments, a growing city-rural gap, and the semi-permanent impact of the ongoing pandemic. 

Professor Sir Christopher Pissarides, the 2010 Nobel Prize laureate in economics and regius chair of economics at the London School of Economics, highlighted the problems that come with the methods of traditional educational institutions.

“I would agree they are not preparing (students) adequately for the new types of jobs now,” he told moderator Tanya Beckett. “Sometimes they specialize too much. By specializing too much, too soon, young people will say I learnt these skills very well so I will wait to get a job that will enable me to utilize these skills. That is not the right approach.”

Governments and policymakers were urged to be part of the solution.

“Right now the circumstances are a bit severe, because there is a general slowdown of economic activity, there’s a lot of disruption,” said Alex Liu, managing partner and chairman of consulting firm Kearney. “The problem that we need to solve is a collective problem. It’s a combination of forces, private and public sector, policymakers as well as companies, the financial community, the entrepreneurial community.”

He added: “I think there are many examples around the world throughout history, that if these forces come together, you can build a Silicon Valley. You can build an east Asian juggernaut with many subcomponents of that. You have Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 where you have mobilized all the resources to succeed, to be able to create an environment of job creation and job excitement.”

In an official message titled “Youth Today, Workforce and Citizens Tomorrow”, Henrietta Fore, UNICEF’s executive director, spelled out the challenges the world’s youth face in the workforce, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want to connect every school and community in the world to the internet,” she said. “As we speak, half of humanity is not connected to the internet, including 360 million children and young people. We want to change that. By the end of 2025 we want to reach two million schools and approximately 500 million children and young people, and we’re gathering partners like the World Bank and the European Investment Bank around this need.”

A panel on “Youth Roadmap 2025” discussed how this new policy by the G20 countries is committed to reducing youth unemployment. With many stakeholders involved, expectations are high.

Dr. Ahmed Alzahrani, Saudi deputy minister of human resources and social development, said: “One of the messages that we have in our youth roadmap is the focus on social dialogue, especially with relevant employment departments and youth organizations and also with individual young people voicing the challenges they are facing in the labor market.”

He added: “We also emphasized investment in high-quality, cost-effective employment and social services. We need to realize this in a continuously changing world.”

In post-COVID-19 landscape, certain marginalized groups should not be left behind, the panelists highlighted.

Martha E. Newton, deputy director general for policy at the International Labour Organization, said: “We’re seeing gender inequality in this crisis. Young women are disproportionately carrying the burden of care work, of not being able to continue at school, of having to help at home.”

She added: “As we continue to move forward on these issues, the challenge for us is going to be able to make sure that young women and men have access to employment. We can’t lose all the momentum that we’ve had since 2015.”

Nearly half of young people surveyed in the Global Youth Index believe that the most important factor contributing to youth empowerment is a robust startup ecosystem supporting entrepreneurship, with more than two-thirds hoping to someday start their own business. 

Another panel titled “Future Entrepreneur — Future Fit-for-Success” explored how young people can develop their entrepreneurial mindset to solve issues, as well as how governments can create the necessary environment to drive people to launch their own initiatives.

Geoffrey See, a Y20 delegate and entrepreneur from Singapore, said: “It’s the best of times and worst of times for entrepreneurs everywhere. It’s best of times if you’re in the right ecosystem today, getting funding, getting an idea off the ground, getting the kind of support and learning you need. There are places where you can do that very well. But in most places in the world, they don’t have that ecosystem. And with COVID-19 it’s even harder for people to take big risks in life. There’s a lot that has to be done to (encourage) entrepreneurship.”

The final expert panel, “Youth at Work: Matching Skills and Jobs for 3.8 Billion,” tackled the issue of how young people today are at higher risk of labor market exclusion, with 44 million unemployed young people and insufficient job creation levels in G20 countries.

Prof. Mohammed Alhayaza, president of Saudi Arabia’s Alfaisal University, said: “Several recent articles have sought to answer what skills will adults need to be successful in employment? Let alone in order to work alongside Artificial Intelligence (AI).”

He added: “The short answer is that we need to focus on developing the skills we possess that AI and machines cannot replicate. Skills that can be most advanced by education and training programs.”

The third day of Y20 Summit will focus on the concept of global citizenship and challenges related to multiculturalism and sustainable development, and how to get young people to make the first commitment toward sharing, working and acting collectively.

Topics: Y20 Youth Summit 2020 2020 G20 Summit

Related

Saudi Arabia
Y20 Summit begins with call to empower world’s youth
Saudi Arabia
G20 suspends poorer nations’ debt payments for 6 more months

Hajj minister says Saudi Arabia’s tech triumph ensured successful season

The efforts exerted by the government to ensure a hassle-free Hajj and the facilities provided to pilgrims at different levels were highly praised, most notably the health precautions of social distancing and adhering to health requirements. (SPA)
Updated 17 October 2020
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Hajj minister says Saudi Arabia’s tech triumph ensured successful season

  • Kingdom harnesses all its potential to make pilgrims feel at home, prioritizing their safety: Muhammad Saleh Benten
Updated 17 October 2020
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: The Saudi Hajj and Umrah Ministry has shared some of the secrets behind what made the “exceptional” 2020 Hajj season a success, with zero transmitted cases of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Muhammad Saleh bin Taher Benten said that the government utilized the latest technology to improve the pilgrim experience this season.
Speaking about his ministry’s efforts in preventing the spread of COVID-19, Benten said that it implemented precautionary measures in every phase of the pilgrimage, starting with the pilgrims being quarantined at home.
It also introduced institutional quarantine from the fourth to the eighth day of the Hajj, gave pilgrims electronic bracelets and enforced social distancing.
“For the second consecutive year, the ministry used the electronic platform through the ‘smart card’ application, taking into account the pilgrims’ special needs in terms of the journey’s organization and management,” he said. “The platform is a digital ID granted to the pilgrim that is directly linked with the ‘Smart Hajj’ application supervised by the ministry.”
He added that the digital ID contains the pilgrims’ personal, health and housing information, such as the numbers of their group, and which bus seat and bed has been allocated to them.
“It also enables pilgrims to know their special program, gathering points and times of departure. Moreover, the ministry registered pilgrims electronically by using an interactive platform that links 52 systems and is complemented by 30 governmental and nongovernmental bodies,” he added.
Relying on those services, the minister said, came as part of the ministry’s strategy to establish virtual platforms that reduce procedures, and keep pace with the technical development required to achieve the Saudi Vision 2030 goal to serve pilgrims.
With every Hajj season having its own challenges, the Hajj and Umrah Ministry has enjoyed success after success. However, the 2020 season put the ministry to an unprecedented test.
“As every year, Saudi Arabia harnesses all its potential and energies to make the Hajj season a success, prioritizing the safety and security of the pilgrims.

FASTFACTS

• When Saudi Arabia took the decision to hold Hajj for a limited number of people, it was keen to comply with all health and precautionary measures.

• This step was taken based on scientific decisions and thorough research studies that would ensure that pilgrims can perform Hajj rituals safely.

• The ministry and all Hajj-related authorities have learned many lessons from the last Hajj experience, where social distancing was implemented.

“However, last year’s Hajj was a little different with the whole world facing the COVID-19 outbreak. During the 2020 Hajj season, the Saudi government faced a rare and unprecedented challenge, and thanks to God, the Kingdom was able to address it,” he said.
He added: “When Saudi Arabia took the decision to hold Hajj for a limited number of people, it was keen to comply with all health and precautionary measures. This step was taken based on scientific decisions and thorough research studies that would ensure that pilgrims could perform Hajj rituals safely.”
He said that the efforts exerted by the Saudi government in this regard and the various facilities provided to pilgrims at different levels were highly praised, most notably the health precautions of social distancing and adhering to health requirements.
The ministry and all Hajj-related authorities have learned many lessons from the last Hajj experience, where social distancing was implemented. The minister shed light on the most notable lessons, and how they can benefit future seasons.
“The ministry implemented social distancing protocols in all phases of the pilgrims moving between the holy sites through limiting the seating capacity of buses to 50 percent,” said Benten.
As for the residence of pilgrims, officials conducted tests for all pilgrims and workers and assigned health observers to ensure guidelines were maintained.
He added: “Moreover, 49-seat buses were assigned to each group of 22 passengers, and Hajj routes were fixed in a way to achieve social distancing. These measures resulted in zero transmission of COVID-19 between pilgrims and their service providers.”
As many government officials have said in the past, preparations for the next Hajj season begin as soon as the previous iteration ends.
One of the advantages of the extraordinary 2020 season was that the ministry could accelerate projects in the holy sites.
Benten told Arab News that his ministry works every year on developing the services provided for pilgrims, to enrich their experience through providing diverse programs and initiatives.
“The ministry always benefits from the accumulated experiences, large-scale projects and personnel to provide the finest services with the best levels for pilgrims,” he said. “One of those initiatives that benefited the ministry, which will continue to implement it in the future, is the preparation and improvement of the holy sites, the preparation of a comprehensive scheme to expand the capacity and receive the largest number of pilgrims in order to achieve comfort, security, safety and environmental dimensions, reduce pollution and study spatial dimensions.”
He added that the ministry aims for a record time reception of pilgrims through the unified center to analyze data, enhancing crowd control efficiency and rapid intervention, reducing time to organize pilgrims, and distributing them equally.
The Hajj and Umrah companies have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic; with some failing to meet their obligations towards their employees.
“The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has provided a myriad of facilities to these companies since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic through developing work and encouraging mergers and investments in Umrah companies,” Benten said.
He added that the ministry has also contributed to reducing the value of financial security for nondefaulting active Umrah companies to SR250,000 ($66,666) for six months.
“The ministry also authorized Umrah companies to reduce their capital in the commercial register to SR500,000 ($133,332), close their doors for one year, and postpone payment of nonessential violations for six months,” said Benten.
The ministry launched the business clinics unit, which is one of its programs aimed at helping companies review their mechanisms and operational plans.
“The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah will also be organizing many workshops and training programs for Umrah companies on strategies to recover from the COVID-19 crisis and the means of developing their business with efficiency,” he concluded.

Topics: hajj Hajj and Umrah Coroanvirus

Related

Saudi Arabia
Hajj minister launches virtual forum to enrich pilgrim experience
Saudi Arabia
Second phase of Umrah return set to begin on Sunday

Latest updates

Bangkok shuts down transit systems as protests persist
India warns Amazon, Flipkart over country of origin rule amid tensions with China
Jacinda Ardern’s Labour Party wins New Zealand election
Lebanon marks first anniversary of protest movement
Suspect in teacher’s assault in France was Chechen teen

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.