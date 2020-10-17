You are here

Budget airline AirAsia X out of money, needs $120 million for restart

AirAsia needs to convince its lessors of its business plan, with an unnamed lessor recently taking back one of the airline’s planes to convert it to a freighter. (AFP)
Updated 17 October 2020
Reuters

  • ‘Obviously, banks will not finance the company without shareholders, both old and new, putting in fresh equity’
Long-haul, low-cost carrier AirAsia X has run out of money and needs to raise up to $120.6 million to restart the airline, deputy chairman Lim Kian Onn said in a newspaper interview published on Saturday.
The Malaysian airline, the long-haul arm of AirAsia Group Bhd, said this month it wanted to restructure $15.32 billion of debt and slash its share capital by 90 percent to continue as a going concern.
“We have run out of money,” Lim told The Star newspaper. “Obviously, banks will not finance the company without shareholders, both old and new, putting in fresh equity. So, a prerequisite is fresh equity.”
He said the airline had actual liabilities of $482 billion, with the larger figure of $15.32 billion including all lease payments for the next eight to 10 years and its large order for Airbus planes and contracted engine maintenance with Rolls-Royce Holdings.
“If we find RM300 million in new equity, then the shareholder funds are RM300 million at the restart of business and if we are able to borrow RM200 million, we feel that we will have a good platform to start all over again,” he told The Star.
Lim said AirAsia X also needed to convince its lessors of its business plan, adding an unnamed lessor recently took back one of the airline’s planes to convert it to a freighter.
The airline plans to liquidate its small Indonesia-based carrier and has completely written down its stake in Thai AirAsia X in its books, with the Thai carrier not part of the restructuring scheme, Lim told the newspaper.
Rival Malaysia Airlines is also in financial trouble, but Lim said there would be “no good outcome” from seeking to merge two airlines in dire straits.
AirAsia X declined to comment beyond the details published in the newspaper article.

Malaysia Airlines restructuring talks prolonged, CEO tells staff

Malaysia Airlines restructuring talks prolonged, CEO tells staff

  • Malaysia’s national airline is seeking to restructure its business after the coronavirus pandemic forced it to slash its operations
SINGAPORE: Malaysia Airlines’ parent firm is still holding negotiations with lessors and creditors over a restructuring plan to keep the airline afloat, but the talks are taking “longer than expected,” according to a staff memo seen by Reuters.
“The negotiations are still ongoing and taking longer than the planned timeline, but we are gaining encouraging traction from the lessors and creditors thus far,” Izham Ismail, CEO of Malaysia Airlines and group CEO of parent firm Malaysia Aviation Group, said in a memo to staff on Oct 16.
In response to a Reuters query, Malaysia Aviation Group, owned by state fund Khazanah, said in an email on Saturday that it is “continuing discussions with creditors on its ongoing restructuring exercise.”
Malaysia’s national airline is seeking to restructure its business after the coronavirus pandemic forced it to slash its operations.
Reuters reported last week that a group of lessors had rejected the restructuring plan that involved steep discounts, bringing the carrier closer to a showdown over its future.
In the memo to staff, Ismail assured them that Malaysian Aviation Group’s restructuring exercise “is still work in progress.”

