Jacinda Ardern’s Labour Party wins New Zealand election

Labour Party supporters cheer as they watch the results come in for the general election on Oct. 17, 2020. (AAP Image via Reuters)
New Zealand’s election was delayed by a month after new COVID-19 infections in Auckland, that led to a second lockdown in the country’s largest city. (AP)
  • Labour has 49 percent of the vote and its ally the Green Party has 7.6 percent
AUCKLAND: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s Labour Party overwhelmingly won the country’s general election on Saturday, her opponent Judith Collins said.

“To Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who I have phoned, congratulations on your result because it is, I believe, an outstanding result for the Labour Party,” Collins said in a televised speech.

With a quarter of the vote still to be counted, Labour has 49 percent of the vote and its ally the Green Party has 7.6 percent, with Collins’ National Party holding 27 percent.

India begins selecting people for priority COVID-19 vaccines as over 60,000 more cases recorded

  • India has recorded the world's second-largest number of cases after the US
  • Worries have been high that there may be further spikes during the ongoing festival season
MUMBAI: India’s coronavirus infections rose by another 62,212 cases over the previous day and a local media report said on Saturday that the government had begun identifying about 300 million people who would be given the vaccine first when it is ready.
The Times of India said that frontline health and sanitation workers, police officials and elderly people with co-morbidities will get the vaccine on priority.
The plan, which is still in the draft stage, aims to cover 23 percent of the population in the first phase. The final plan is likely to be ready by end October-November, the report said.
The selected individuals will be given an estimated 600 million doses.
Earlier this month, health minister Harsh Vardhan had said that India hopes to receive up to 500 million doses of coronavirus vaccines by July next year to inoculate about 250 million people.
Officials have said that giving the vaccine to India’s 1.3 billion people will be a mammoth exercise, likely to stretch well into 2022.
India's cumulative tally of coronavirus infections stood at 7.43 million on Saturday, having risen by 62,212 in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed.
But the number of active infections slipped below 800,000 for the first time in 1.5 months, which the ministry called a significant achievement.
India has recorded the world's second-largest number of cases after the United States and worries have been high that there may be further spikes during the ongoing festival season.

