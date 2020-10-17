You are here

India warns Amazon, Flipkart over country of origin rule amid tensions with China

Amazon has often faced regulatory challenges in India. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • A push for strict enforcement of the rule has come amid tensions between India and China
  • New Delhi has banned 177 Chinese mobile applications since June
MUMBAI: The Indian government has warned Amazon.com’s local unit and Walmart’s Flipkart that sellers on their platforms are not complying with a rule requiring that a product’s country of origin be specified.
A push for strict enforcement of the rule has come amid tensions between India and China following a border skirmish which began in June, and is part of India’s efforts to cut down on Chinese-made imports.
The two e-commerce firms have been given 15 days to explain the lapses or action will be taken against them, according to an Oct. 16 letter addressed to the companies from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs and seen by Reuters.
It did not specify what action may be taken, referring only to a legal act that has provisions for fines.
Representatives for Amazon and Flipkart did not immediately respond to Reuters requests seeking comment outside regular business hours.
In addition to enforcing the country of origin rule, New Delhi has also banned 177 Chinese mobile applications since June while Chinese goods in ports have faced extra scrutiny and delays.
Amazon has often faced regulatory challenges in India. Last year, the government enforced strict rules for foreign investment in e-commerce which forced the US retail giant to rework its business structures and strained ties between New Delhi and Washington.
In January, the Competition Commission of India ordered an investigation into Amazon and Flipkart over alleged violations of competition law and certain discounting practices, which Amazon is challenging, according to court filings.

Budget airline AirAsia X out of money, needs $120 million for restart

Updated 17 October 2020
Reuters

Budget airline AirAsia X out of money, needs $120 million for restart

  • ‘Obviously, banks will not finance the company without shareholders, both old and new, putting in fresh equity’
Updated 17 October 2020
Reuters

Long-haul, low-cost carrier AirAsia X has run out of money and needs to raise up to $120.6 million to restart the airline, deputy chairman Lim Kian Onn said in a newspaper interview published on Saturday.
The Malaysian airline, the long-haul arm of AirAsia Group Bhd, said this month it wanted to restructure $15.32 billion of debt and slash its share capital by 90 percent to continue as a going concern.
“We have run out of money,” Lim told The Star newspaper. “Obviously, banks will not finance the company without shareholders, both old and new, putting in fresh equity. So, a prerequisite is fresh equity.”
He said the airline had actual liabilities of $482 billion, with the larger figure of $15.32 billion including all lease payments for the next eight to 10 years and its large order for Airbus planes and contracted engine maintenance with Rolls-Royce Holdings.
“If we find RM300 million in new equity, then the shareholder funds are RM300 million at the restart of business and if we are able to borrow RM200 million, we feel that we will have a good platform to start all over again,” he told The Star.
Lim said AirAsia X also needed to convince its lessors of its business plan, adding an unnamed lessor recently took back one of the airline’s planes to convert it to a freighter.
The airline plans to liquidate its small Indonesia-based carrier and has completely written down its stake in Thai AirAsia X in its books, with the Thai carrier not part of the restructuring scheme, Lim told the newspaper.
Rival Malaysia Airlines is also in financial trouble, but Lim said there would be “no good outcome” from seeking to merge two airlines in dire straits.
AirAsia X declined to comment beyond the details published in the newspaper article.

