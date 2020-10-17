You are here

  • Home
  • Alicia Keys dons Yousef Al-Jasmi bodysuit for glittering performance

Alicia Keys dons Yousef Al-Jasmi bodysuit for glittering performance

Alicia Keys hit the stage at The Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gtkcd

Updated 17 October 2020
Arab News

Alicia Keys dons Yousef Al-Jasmi bodysuit for glittering performance

Updated 17 October 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: US singer Alicia Keys showed off a sparkling bodysuit by Kuwaiti designer Yousef Al-Jasmi during her performance at the Billboard Music Awards last week.

Keys hit the stage at The Dolby Theater in Los Angeles to perform her new song “Love Looks Better” in the show-stopping outfit.

Keys took to Instagram before the show with a video post, saying: “This performance for Billboard keeps talking about where we’re growing to. That’s what I’m expressing right now and I love it. I’m this version of Alicia today.”



View this post on Instagram


A post shared by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) on

Al-Jasmi’s signature glittering looks have been worn by everyone from Mariah Carey to Khloe Kardashian and Kelly Rowland.

Topics: Alicia Keys Yousef Al-Jasmi

Netflix to stream documentary on Saqqara archaeological find in Egypt

Archaeologists in Egypt have announced one of the most dramatic finds in decades after 59 sealed sarcophagi were uncovered from the ancient necropolis of Saqqara, outside Cairo. (AN Photo/Mohamed Mosaad)
Updated 17 October 2020
Arab News

Netflix to stream documentary on Saqqara archaeological find in Egypt

Updated 17 October 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Netflix is set to release a documentary on the discovery of 59 sealed sarcophagi from the ancient necropolis of Saqqara, outside Cairo.

Archaeologists in Egypt announced one of the most dramatic finds in decades earlier this month and now Netflix has revealed it will stream a documentary on the find, titled “Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb.”

“After unearthing a tomb that had been untouched for 4,400 years, Egyptian archaeologists attempt to decipher the history of the extraordinary find,” the description on Netflix reads.

The mummified remains date back almost 2,500 years, with many more expected to be found in the coming months.

Saqqara, 32 kilometers south of the capital, is one of the world’s most important archaeological sites, designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in the 1970s. Part of the necropolis of Egypt’s ancient city of Memphis, it is famous for its 5,000-year-old Step pyramid of Djoser, which has recently undergone a $10 million restoration.

Directed by James Tovell and produced by Richard Bradley and Caterina Turroni, the documentary will follow the team’s work in the run up to the big find.

Latest updates

Pakistan rejects ‘baseless’ Armenia claims
Saudi crown prince discusses OPEC+ agreements with Vladimir Putin
Morocco says seized almost 5 tons of cannabis resin
Lebanon’s biggest Christian party says won’t back Hariri for PM
Number of new COVID-19 infections in Saudi Arabia falls with 359 recorded

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.