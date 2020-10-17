You are here

  • Home
  • Number of new COVID-19 infections in Saudi Arabia falls with 359 recorded

Number of new COVID-19 infections in Saudi Arabia falls with 359 recorded

Saudi Arabia recorded 21 more deaths from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 359 new cases of the disease on Saturday. (File/SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ru6ev

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Number of new COVID-19 infections in Saudi Arabia falls with 359 recorded

  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 328,165
  • A total of 5,165 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia recorded 21 more deaths from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 359 new cases of the disease on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 55 were announced in Madinah, 25 in Riyadh, 23 in Makkah, 19 in Yanbu and 16 in Hail.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 328,165 after 370 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 5,165 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Hajj minister says Saudi Arabia’s tech triumph ensured successful season
Saudi Arabia
Sakani program provides new homes for thousands of Saudis 

Saudi crown prince discusses OPEC+ agreements with Vladimir Putin

Updated 3 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi crown prince discusses OPEC+ agreements with Vladimir Putin

  • The two leaders also discussed cooperation in combating the spread of coronavirus infections
Updated 3 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin energy markets and the implementation of agreements by the oil producers group known as OPEC+ on Saturday.

“Both sides have reiterated their willingness to continue close coordination in this area in order to maintain stability on the global energy market,” a statement from the Kremlin said.

The two leaders also discussed cooperation in combating the spread of coronavirus infections and the prospect of using the Russian vaccine Sputnik V in the Kingdom.

The crown prince held a phone call with Putin on Tuesday, during which they reviewed world oil markets, and the efforts made to achieve and maintain stability, support the growth of the global economy.

They also agreed on the importance of all oil-producing countries continuing to cooperate on and abide by the OPEC+ agreement to cut oil production.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Russia Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Vladimir Putin OPEC OPEC+

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia's crown prince, Russia's Putin discuss global oil markets
Business & Economy
OPEC+ says it will ensure oil prices do not plunge again

Latest updates

Saudi crown prince discusses OPEC+ agreements with Vladimir Putin
Morocco says seized almost 5 tons of cannabis resin
Lebanon’s biggest Christian party says won’t back Hariri for PM
Number of new COVID-19 infections in Saudi Arabia falls with 359 recorded
First lady makes debut appearance on Omani women’s day

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.