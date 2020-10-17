LONDON: Saudi Arabia recorded 21 more deaths from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 359 new cases of the disease on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 55 were announced in Madinah, 25 in Riyadh, 23 in Makkah, 19 in Yanbu and 16 in Hail.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 328,165 after 370 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 5,165 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Number of new COVID-19 infections in Saudi Arabia falls with 359 recorded
https://arab.news/ru6ev
Number of new COVID-19 infections in Saudi Arabia falls with 359 recorded
- The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 328,165
- A total of 5,165 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
LONDON: Saudi Arabia recorded 21 more deaths from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 359 new cases of the disease on Saturday.