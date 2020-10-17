Number of new COVID-19 infections in Saudi Arabia falls with 359 recorded

Saudi crown prince discusses OPEC+ agreements with Vladimir Putin

LONDON: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin energy markets and the implementation of agreements by the oil producers group known as OPEC+ on Saturday.

“Both sides have reiterated their willingness to continue close coordination in this area in order to maintain stability on the global energy market,” a statement from the Kremlin said.

The two leaders also discussed cooperation in combating the spread of coronavirus infections and the prospect of using the Russian vaccine Sputnik V in the Kingdom.

The crown prince held a phone call with Putin on Tuesday, during which they reviewed world oil markets, and the efforts made to achieve and maintain stability, support the growth of the global economy.

They also agreed on the importance of all oil-producing countries continuing to cooperate on and abide by the OPEC+ agreement to cut oil production.