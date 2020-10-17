You are here

  • Home
  • OIC calls for human rights improvements on poverty eradication day

OIC calls for human rights improvements on poverty eradication day

The IPHRC has called for a change in how poverty is addressed in this year’s edition of the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4bkh3

Updated 17 October 2020
Arab News

OIC calls for human rights improvements on poverty eradication day

  • The commission said damage caused by the pandemic risked pushing 70 million people into extreme poverty
  • The IPHRC stressed the need to adopt a human rights approach to eradicating poverty
Updated 17 October 2020
Arab News

LONDON: The Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has called for a change in how poverty is addressed in this year’s edition of the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty.
The IPHRC argued that poverty “should be viewed as a deprivation of basic human rights rather than merely a lack of income or resources,” adding that it was “a pity that billions around the world continue to face fewer opportunities, countless indignities, unnecessary hunger, preventable death and remain too poor to enjoy basic human rights.” 
Citing evidence from the UN’s World Food Program (WFP), the commission said that damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic risked pushing 70 million people into extreme poverty. 
Additionally, the program found that hundreds of millions of people were facing unemployment and poverty, with 250 million at risk of acute hunger.
With these challenges in mind, the IPHRC stressed the need to adopt a human rights approach to eradicating poverty, adding that “the poor have not only ‘needs’ but ‘rights and entitlements,’ which raises the obligations to respect, protect and fulfill on the part of others as proved in Islamic principles.”
To promote these changes, the IPHRC has called on OIC member states to advance “human rights-based people-centered socio-development policies.”

Topics: OIC poverty

Related

Saudi Arabia
US consul general meets OIC chief in Jeddah
Business & Economy
Pandemic could push 115 mn into extreme poverty in 2020: World Bank

Saudi Arabia, Google partner in plan to ‘level-up’ Mideast

Lino Cattaruzzi, managing director for Google in MENA. (Supplied)
Updated 18 October 2020
ONE CARLO DIAZ

Saudi Arabia, Google partner in plan to ‘level-up’ Mideast

  • The program includes cloud training for local businesses, as well as workshops on advanced digital skills, such as a machine learning platform that will teach about 140,000 developers with a focus on women
Updated 18 October 2020
ONE CARLO DIAZ

DUBAI: Several Saudi ministries have teamed up with tech giant Google to launch a set of projects aimed at helping the Kingdom’s economic strategy and digital transformation.

Google said the initiatives will focus on Saudi Arabia and the MENA region and will boost economic recovery amid the coronavirus pandemic. The program, named “Grow stronger with Google,” will include a comprehensive list of digital tools, grants and training opportunities to support local businesses and job seekers across the region. In the Kingdom, Google will target the retail, tourism and technology sectors, including Saudi Post, which will list 100,000 local entities on the company’s digital platform and train employees in online marketing.
“We are proud to partner with Google in this initiative to bring value to Saudi nationals, residents and local businesses, especially SMEs through bringing them together using the Google ‘My Business’ platform,” said President of the Saudi Post Anef Abanomi.
“Through this partnership we aim to list up to 100,000 businesses in the first phase in line with Saudi Post’s strategic transformation objectives to improve quality of life and help SMEs achieve their e-commerce and digitization goals,” he added.
Lino Cattaruzzi, managing director for Google in MENA, said in a press release: “During the pandemic, online tools have been a lifeline for many in Saudi Arabia. Making the most of the online opportunity can help Saudi people, businesses and communities and in the wider region bounce back stronger.” He said the program will equip businesses and individuals in the Kingdom with digital skills, especially in sectors that have been most affected by the pandemic, such as retail and tourism.

HIGHLIGHT

In the Kingdom, Google will target the retail, tourism and technology sectors, including Saudi Post, which will list 100,000 local entities on the company’s digital platform and train employees in online marketing.

The tech giant has also partnered with several Saudi bodies — including the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and the Ministry of Tourism — to implement the programs. One project is set to train 50,000 students and businesses in digital marketing.
“We remain fundamentally optimistic about the future of this region, and we’re confident that by working together with local partners, we can boost recovery and build on the rapid acceleration of tech adoption we’ve seen during the crisis,” Cattaruzzi said.
The program also includes cloud training for local businesses, as well as workshops on advanced digital skills, such as a machine learning platform that will teach about 140,000 developers with a focus on women.
Google said it wants to help 1 million people and businesses throughout the MENA region learn digital skills and grow businesses by the end of 2021.

Topics: Google

Related

Saudi Arabia
Chinese envoy Chen Weiqing looks forward to this year’s Riyadh Season
Special photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi artist Abdullah Alhumaid puts Riyadh street life in the frame 

Latest updates

ICC prosecutor heads to Sudan to discuss Bashir case
Several charged for ‘revenge’ mutilation of Jordan boy
Liverpool denied derby win by VAR, Chelsea held in six-goal thriller
What We Are Reading Today: Blockchain Chicken Farm by Xiaowei Wang
Nawaz Sharif claims conspiracy against him

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.