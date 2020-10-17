You are here

Dr. Fatima Al-Hamlan
Dr. Fatima Al-Hamlan is chair of the global health working group of the Civil Society 20 (C20).

She is a scientist in the Infection and Immunity Department at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center in Riyadh, as well as an assistant professor at the College of Medicine at Alfaisal University in Riyadh.

Al-Hamlan joined the center as a post-doctorate fellow and global clinical scholar in June 2013, and remained in that position until March 2016. She became a research scientist and head of the Scientific Information Office in April that year.

Al-Hamlan’s focus is on conducting research into women’s health and promoting the health and well-being of Saudi females.

She was a founding member of the Riyadh-based Rofaida Women’s Health Organization in 2016 and is its vice president.

In 2007, Al-Hamlan received a master’s degree in population genetics from Washington State University. Five years later, she obtained a Ph.D. in microbiology, molecular biology and biochemistry from the University of Idaho. She also completed executive education courses at Harvard Business School and Harvard Medical School’s Leadership Program to further develop cross-functional skills, lead organizational change and inspire high-performing teams.

She has received awards for her scientific contributions in her field, including the Princess Nourah University’s Women Pioneers in Health Sciences Research Award in 2018.

Al-Hamlan is currently developing a network to advance women’s health, women in STEMM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Medicine), and CSOs (Civil Society Organizations) within Saudi Arabia and globally.

LONDON: The Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has called for a change in how poverty is addressed in this year’s edition of the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty.
The IPHRC argued that poverty “should be viewed as a deprivation of basic human rights rather than merely a lack of income or resources,” adding that it was “a pity that billions around the world continue to face fewer opportunities, countless indignities, unnecessary hunger, preventable death and remain too poor to enjoy basic human rights.” 
Citing evidence from the UN’s World Food Program (WFP), the commission said that damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic risked pushing 70 million people into extreme poverty. 
Additionally, the program found that hundreds of millions of people were facing unemployment and poverty, with 250 million at risk of acute hunger.
With these challenges in mind, the IPHRC stressed the need to adopt a human rights approach to eradicating poverty, adding that “the poor have not only ‘needs’ but ‘rights and entitlements,’ which raises the obligations to respect, protect and fulfill on the part of others as proved in Islamic principles.”
To promote these changes, the IPHRC has called on OIC member states to advance “human rights-based people-centered socio-development policies.”

