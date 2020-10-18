You are here

Russian ties with Manila at ‘historic high’

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. (Reuters/File)
  • Khovaev has been the longest-serving Russian envoy to Manila since assuming office in 2015
MANILA: Moscow’s Ambassador to Manila Igor Khovaev says that relations between the countries are at the “highest level in history” and gave credit to Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte for the improvement in diplomatic ties with Russia, particularly in the area of defense.

“I believe that we have all reasons to say that our bilateral relations are at the highest level in our history. Of course, after the election of ... President (Rodrigo) Duterte, absolutely new horizons (were) opened up,” Khovaev told Arab News.

“We highly appreciate an independent foreign policy pursued by President Duterte, and we understand that the diversification of the external ties of your country means keeping old friends and partners and getting the new ones.”

Khovaev added that Russia has always been clear that it is “ready to be a new reliable partner and a new good friend for the Philippines with no damage to (its) traditionally close relationships with other countries.”

Khovaev has been the longest-serving Russian envoy to Manila since assuming office in 2015.

As he nears the end of his tour of duty in Manila, he highlighted some of the major developments in bilateral ties between the Philippines and Russia.

“I arrived in Manila in April 2015. At that time, you had President (Benigno) Aquino. At that time, I couldn’t even imagine that it would be possible even to discuss possibilities for our bilateral defense and security cooperation,” he said.

However, with Duterte’s “independent foreign policy thrust,” he said, the bilateral engagement between the Philippines and Russia had “broadened,” resulting in the establishment of confidence-building activities between the two nations’ defense sector.

He said that the Philippines’ old and long-time allies “have no right to be jealous” or “to put any obstacles” in the way of bilateral cooperation.

Khovaev reiterated that under the present defense partnership, Russia was ready to supply the Philippines with sophisticated arms and weapons.

“We never offer secondhand arms and weapons. The same arms and weapons the Russian armed forces are using. Because we respect our partners,” he said.

Khovaev also cited a verbal agreement between the two countries on the acquisition of helicopters, without divulging any other details as “this cooperation requires a certain degree of confidentiality.”

“Many things are under consideration . . . but, everything is being done in the spirit of partnership and mutual trust. Because it’s not just a trading deal, we want to build a long-term partnership between our two countries,” the ambassador said.

“So, no political linkages, and no political meddling . . . we are ready to discuss any option of our cooperation.”

Khovaev added that another idea worth exploring was joint military exercises, which were “very possible.”

“We are ready to discuss it after the pandemic,” he said.

As a stepping stone for that initiative, officers from the Presidential Security Group (PSG) have already visited Russia for joint training sessions with their Russian colleagues.

“They shared their best practices with their Philippine counterparts. And I think it’s important for your country because the world is diversified . . . And it’s just pragmatic to use the best experience, the best practices of different countries in your own interest,” he said.

“We are ready to share our experience in defense building practices. We are ready to discuss anything you Filipinos want to help your country to increase your defense capabilities. I’m saying again, without any political linkage,” he said.

In the fight against terrorism, Khovaev said that Russia was open to an exchange of information, adding that the Philippines’ intelligence service had access to the Russian bank of information on terrorist organizations.

“Many things have been discussed during the consultations between the Russian security council and the Philippine National Security Council. This mechanism of consultations will be resumed after the pandemic. So, we have good channels for cooperation and dialogue,” he said.

Khovaev thanked the Philippines president for the positive momentum of ties capped by “unprecedented” multiple meetings between Duterte and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On Wednesday, Duterte hailed Khovaev for his contribution in deepening defense ties when the envoy met the president for a farewell in Malacanang.

Duterte lauded Khovaev for his crucial role in redefining and reinvigorating Philippines-Russia relations.

“Key agreements were signed and consultative mechanisms established, particularly in the areas of defense and security, trade and economic cooperation, science and technology, and health,” Malacanang said in a statement.

Duterte noted Khovaev’s role in facilitating confidence-building measures and conferred him with the Order of Sikatuna, with the rank of Datu (Grand Cross), gold distinction.

Philippine Congress standoff ends as current speaker quits

Afghan Taliban driven out of Helmand capital, governor says

Updated 17 October 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

Afghan Taliban driven out of Helmand capital, governor says

  • Insurgent group has lost 300 members in government attacks, officials say
Updated 17 October 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Afghan troops have pushed back the Taliban from the outskirts of Helmand’s provincial capital, Lashkar Gah, in the south of the country, with the insurgent group losing 300 men in recent days, Helmand’s governor said on Saturday.

“The Taliban have been driven (out) from the limits of the city and have lost over 300 men, including their commanders and senior members, in Helmand’s fighting,” Mohammed Yasin Khan told reporters, adding that 30 defense and security forces, and seven civilians also died.

The Taliban were unavailable for comment on Saturday and have remained tight-lipped about their losses in Helmand since last week.

Strikes which were thought to be by the group prompted US troops in Afghanistan to bomb advancing Taliban members, accusing them of being “inconsistent” with a peace agreement signed in Qatar in February this year.

The Taliban’s major drive to gain a foothold in Lashkar Gah contravenes the February accord, which bars it from carrying out large-scale offensives and attacks on urban areas.

Both US and NATO have called on the Taliban to immediately halt their strikes.

It follows a surge in violence elsewhere in Afghanistan and is taking place amid the withdrawal of US troops from various parts of the country, including Helmand, which is located near the border with Pakistan and Iran.

The Taliban and Kabul have accused each other of stepping up their attacks.

Meanwhile negotiators from both sides are meeting in Doha, Qatar, for intra-Afghan talks which began on Sept.12 to find a working mechanism to end decades of conflict.

Commenting on the increase in Taliban attacks and the proposed departure of US troops from Afghanistan, Abdullah Abdullah, head of the High Council for National Reconciliation, said on Friday that the “violence will not lead the country to peace.”

He added that the Taliban should not be under any illusion that the group can re-establish an Islamic Emirate, which was toppled during the US-led invasion in 2001.

“If they are thinking of reimposing the Taliban emirate after the withdrawal of the international forces, it will not be acceptable for the people of Afghanistan under any circumstances,” Abdullah said.

Shifting stances by US leaders on the timetable for pull-out of troops from Afghanistan has confounded many.

According to the Doha deal, all American troops were expected to leave the country by spring 2021. However, to the surprise of many Afghans and officials in Washington, US President Donald Trump tweeted on Oct. 7 that he wanted all American troops home “by Christmas”.

Adding to the diplomatic and political seesaw, Trump’s National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said on Friday that US troops in Afghanistan would be downsized to nearly 2,500 in the first two months of 2021.

In the past, Afghan officials have played down the importance of a reduction or even the departure of all foreign troops from the country, arguing that national forces could fend off the insurgents’ attacks.

However, Javid Faisal, an adviser in the office of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, said on Saturday that the troops’ departure must be condition-based.

“Conditions on the ground and how things evolve must define any future decision more than wishes and impetuous schedules, as none of the obligations have been met and none of the subsisting threats receded,” he said.

However, Kabul respected Washington’s decision to withdraw troops, government-appointed negotiator Nader Nadery has said in Doha.

“It is a sovereign decision by them; they are a partner with the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. They make a decision based on their own policy. Whatever decision they make it is entirely up to them,” Nadery said.

“What is relevant to us is a commitment to a peaceful settlement, and that is what we are engaged to (achieve) in Qatar,” he added.

Experts, however, blamed the “foundation” of the deal for the current impasse in talks and the turmoil in the country.

“The Americans laid a wrong foundation with regards to its deal with the Taliban,” Abdul Satar Saadat, a former adviser to President Ghani, told Arab News on Saturday.

“The US should have brought the Taliban with the government on the same page and then should have signed the agreement with the Taliban and pulled its troops. Now, the Taliban feel emboldened and think can capture power because the government is weak after the pull-out of the troops.”

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

Related

World
Trump tweet may have given Taliban upper hand in peace negotiations
Special
World
Suicide attack kills at least 15 in east Afghanistan

