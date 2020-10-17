Saudi Arabia e-learning efforts praised in UNESCO talks

RIYADH: The Ministry of Education has reviewed the Kingdom’s achievements in distance learning amid the coronavirus pandemic as part of a UNESCO forum.
Auhood Alfaries, general director of the Ministry of Education’s e-learning and distance learning directorate, delivered a speech to the “Mobile Learning Week” forum on Saudi efforts in ensuring educational continuity and the preservation of student safety.
The forum aimed to highlight the efforts of countries in dealing with the pandemic’s effect on education, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
“World countries have experienced a new and different reality due to the pandemic that has contributed to a paradigm shift on all levels around the world, which resulted in pursuing strategies in accordance with a new vision, and also considering innovative solutions,” said Alfaries.
She added that Saudi Arabia pursued a broad strategy to combat the pandemic directly and alleviate its dangers.
