You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Blockchain Chicken Farm by Xiaowei Wang

What We Are Reading Today: Blockchain Chicken Farm by Xiaowei Wang

Short Url

https://arab.news/498nn

Updated 18 October 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Blockchain Chicken Farm by Xiaowei Wang

Updated 18 October 2020
Arab News

In Blockchain Chicken Farm, technologist and writer Xiaowei Wang explores the political and social entanglements of technology in rural China.

Her discoveries force her to challenge the standard idea that rural culture and people are backward, conservative and intolerant. 

“Instead, she finds that rural China has not only adapted to rapid globalization but has actually innovated the technology we all use today,” said a review in goodreads.com. “This is a very insightful, beautifully written book about technological advances in rural China.” 

 Accompanied by humorous “Sinofuturist” recipes that frame meals as they transform under new technology, Blockchain Chicken Farm is an original and probing look into innovation, connectivity, and collaboration in the digitized rural world.

Clive Thompson said in a review for The New York Times that Wang “has written a nuanced and thought-provoking account, and it is not easy to tell, after you’re done reading it, how rural China will fare — whether its tiptoe toward prosperity and tech savviness is durable.”

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: Winston Churchill
books
What We Are Reading Today: The 99% Invisible City

What We Are Reading Today: Winston Churchill

Updated 17 October 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Winston Churchill

Updated 17 October 2020
Arab News

Author: Richard Toye

The book explores what elevated Winston Churchill to prominence and the shadows he continues to cast on British and American political culture.
In his book, Winston Churchill: A Life in the News, Richard Toye makes the fundamental claim that “Churchill would surely have had a political career in any age; but it was only the late-19th- and 20th-century media that made possible the type of political career he wanted to have,” said Kori Schake in a review for The New York Times.
Schake directs foreign and defense policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute, and is the author of Safe Passage: The Transition From British to American Hegemony.
According to the review, Toye argues that because Churchill bestrode an age deferential to “the right of the authorities to shape coverage” and focus on elite (rather than mass public) opinion, he was preternaturally effective in the first half of the 20th century.
But once the news media democratized and television became widely available, Churchill lost the ability to control the narrative and therefore to remain in power.

Topics: Books

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia leads Arab and Muslim world in condemning terrorist murder of French teacher
Al Hilal kick off defense of SPL title with nervy 1-0 win over newcomers Al Ain
 ICC prosecutor arrives in Sudan to discuss Bashir case
Several charged for ‘revenge’ mutilation of Jordan boy
Liverpool denied derby win by VAR, Chelsea held in six-goal thriller

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.