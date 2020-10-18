You are here

Thai protesters take to streets in new show of defiance

The demonstrations have become more openly critical of King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s monarchy, breaking a longstanding taboo. (AFP)
  • Demonstrations have persisted despite the arrest of dozens of protesters and their leaders
BANGKOK: Hundreds of Thai anti-government protesters demonstrated in Bangkok on Sunday, again defying a ban on protests against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and the powerful monarchy.
Demonstrations have persisted despite the arrest of dozens of protesters and their leaders, the use of water cannon and shutdowns on much of Bangkok’s metro rail system in a bid to quell over three months of street action.
Protesters moved quickly from point to point, posting different sites for possible demonstrations on social media.
“We will stay until it’s over or move to another location with other activists,” said Dee, 25, one of several dozen protesters at Asok, one of the busiest interchanges in Bangkok. Hundreds gathered at the Victory Monument, nearly 5km away by road.
Protesters at Asok put up handwritten up notices on the shuttered station that read “Does licking the boots of the dictator taste good?” and other using coarser language.
A few police gathered on the other side of the interchange but did not immediately intervene.
“We are committed to maintain peace and order. In order to do so we are bound by laws, international standards, human rights.” police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen told a news conference.
Protesters say Prayuth engineered last year’s election to keep power he seized in a 2014 coup – an accusation he denies.
The demonstrations have also become more openly critical of King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s monarchy, breaking a longstanding taboo, demanding curbs to its powers despite potential jail terms of up 15 years for anyone insulting the king.
The Royal Palace has made no comment on the protests but the king has said Thailand needed people who love the country and the monarchy.
The government banned demonstrations in Bangkok on Thursday.
During demonstrations by tens of thousands of people at multiple points across Bangkok on Saturday, protesters painted a flag on the road with “Republic of Thailand” written across it. The writing was painted out overnight.
Across Thailand, demonstrations were being organized in at least 19 other provinces in solidarity on Sunday. Solidarity protests were also being held or planned in Taiwan, Denmark, Sweden, France, the United States and Canada.

Thailand

Car bombing in Afghanistan kills 12, wounds more than 100

  • No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Ghor
  • Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Aran said the car bombing struck near the entrance of the provincial police chief’s office
KABUL, Afghanistan: A suicide car bombing on Sunday killed at least 12 people and wounded more than 100 others in Afghanistan’s western Ghor province, officials said.
The head of a hospital in Ghor, Mohammad Omer Lalzad, said emergency staff were treating dozens of people with both serious and light injuries from the bombing. He expected the death toll to rise.
Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Aran said the car bombing struck near the entrance of the provincial police chief’s office and other nearby government buildings in the area.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Ghor, which comes amid an uptick in attacks by the Taliban as representatives of the group and Afghan government officials hold their first-ever face-to-face talks in Qatar, where the Taliban have had a political office for many years. The negotiations are meant to end the country’s decades-long war.
On Friday, the Taliban agreed to suspend attacks in southern Afghanistan that had displaced thousands of residents in recent days. It came after the US vowed to halt all strikes and night raids in keeping with the peace agreement the US signed with the Taliban in February.
The US had been conducting air strikes in support of Afghan forces trying to repel Taliban assaults in Helmand province, which threatened to derail efforts to end Afghanistan’s war.

Afghanistan

