Virtual Arab Fashion Week to kick of with guest appearance by Maya Diab

DUBAI: Lebanese superstar Maya Diab is set to open Arab Fashion Week, which will be streamed virtually on Facebook Inc. platforms from Oct. 21-24, it was announced this week.

“The entire world is passing through a transitional period of stepping into the new world’s revolution which is governed by technology and artificial intelligence. We… are taking the right steps to ensure our fashion community is ready to be part of the big change” Jacob Abrian, founder and CEO of the Arab Fashion Council, said.

Arab Fashion Week will feature more than 30 fashion designers from across the Middle East, Europe and America, in addition to a day dedicated to Brazilian designers. Fashion enthusiasts will even be able to shop their favorite runway looks directly through Instagram and through the event’s shop-the-runway e-commerce platform.

Panel discussions, interviews and talks will also be held by fashion experts in the region — with everything set to be streamed virtually.

This edition of Arab Fashion Week is presented by Microsoft.

“At a time when all sectors and industries are re-imagining their business models around the globe, the Arab fashion industry is no different, as it is set to drive a significant portion of its business in a challenging year through digital channels. The creative industry at large with its designers, creators, and the entire value chain are looking at new ways to innovate and differentiate, said Ihsan Anabtawi, COO and CMO of Microsoft UAE. “The Microsoft cloud and devices are supporting and empowering fashion designers and everyone in the industry to innovate, create, and collaborate in new ways while helping the industry meet changing customer demand in the digital age.”

