Egypt to launch 691 green projects in 2021

Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala Al-Saeed. (Photo/social media)
Updated 18 October 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • The government green bond issue, worth $750 million for five years, is the largest in the Middle East and North Africa, and the first of its kind on the exchange
CAIRO: Almost 700 green projects have been included in Egypt’s fiscal plan for 2020-21, at a total cost of EGP447.3 billion ($28.4 billion).

The 691 projects represent 14 percent of the plan’s total public investment, Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala Al-Saeed said, and the ministry is aiming to increase this figure to 30 percent for 2021-2022.

She added there were incentives for ministries to move toward green projects by prioritizing financing for them.

The ministry held workshops to discuss a guide on sustainability standards that aligns with the government’s interest in expanding sustainable development into its planning system.

Mohamed Farid, head of the infrastructure sector at the ministry, said that projects meeting environmental sustainability criteria would be prioritized over other projects at the evaluation stage.

Jamil Helmy, assistant minister of planning and economic development for follow-up affairs of the sustainable development plan, said that six workshops were organized with several ministries. These discussed the environmental sustainability standards guide, which was prepared by the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development in cooperation with the Ministry of Environment, to implement the political leadership’s directives toward a green economy and integrating an environmental dimension into the sustainable development agenda.

Helmy talked about the executive action plan to integrate environmental sustainability standards into development plans, including forming work teams within ministries, strengthening the capabilities of workers, and setting up a mechanism to follow up compliance with basic environmental standards before approving project financing.

Last Thursday, Egypt launched its first green bond issue on the London Stock Exchange. The government green bond issue, worth $750 million for five years, is the largest in the Middle East and North Africa, and the first of its kind on the exchange.

Egypt

Saudi Geological Survey signs contracts worth over $530m

Updated 19 October 2020
Arab News

  • Six-year long program will help boost the Kingdom’s mining sector
RIYADH: The Saudi Geological Survey (SGS) on Sunday signed several contracts with international organizations and consultants to carry out projects related to the geological survey general program.

It is one of the largest geological surveys in the world, with the budget for all its stages amounting to SR2 billion (over $530 million).

The signing ceremony was held under the auspices of Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef and was attended by Investment Minister Khalid Al-Faleh, Transport Minister Saleh Al-Jasser, foreign envoys and representatives of the international firms awarded the contracts.

Alkhorayef said signing these contracts marks the beginning of the Kingdom’s massive data collection efforts. “It is the first step toward making the mining sector the third pillar” of the Saudi industrial landscape, he said.

The minister said the program will ensure gathering more reliable and accurate data about the Kingdom’s mineral resources, which will help the relevant authorities tap into the vast mineral wealth and lay a solid foundation for a sustainable national economy.

The program takes a three-pronged approach that includes advanced atmospheric geophysical surveys, multicomponent geochemical surveys and production of detailed geological maps.

Providing details about the contract in a statement, the SGS said one of the contracts includes a technical partnership deal with a consortium including International Geoscience Services Co. and Geological Survey of Finland.

A multicomponent geochemical survey contract for the Arabian Shield has been awarded to China Geological Survey. It is aimed at collecting and analyzing more than 110,000 samples of valley sediments and heavy metals in the Arabian Shield over the next 6 years.

Dr. Zhong Ziran, China’s vice minister for geological survey, said that the contract marked the beginning of a great cooperation between Saudi Arabia and China.

The SGS awarded the contract for advanced aerial geophysical survey contract for Sector No. 1 of the Arabian Shield to Sander Geophysics Ltd.

Under the deal, the company will collect and analyze geophysical data, produce various digital geophysical maps, and identify rock formations and evidence of mineralization in the region.

The program currently aims to survey nearly 600,000 sq. km. of the mineral-rich Arabian Shield region.

The other three contracts were awarded to Xcalibur Airborne Geophysics to carry out advanced aerial geophysical survey of sectors 2 and 3 of the Arabian Shield.

Simon Bush, CEO of Xcalibur, said: “It gives me great pleasure to work with the Saudi Geological Survey.”

All these programs seek to boost the contribution of the mining sector to the Kingdom gross domestic product and create 220,000 new jobs.

Saudi Geological Survey (SGS)

