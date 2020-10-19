You are here

Amid e-commerce boom, anti-Amazon Shopify takes flight

Shopify saw the number of new stores created on its platform jump 71 percent in the second quarter. (Shutterstock)
Updated 19 October 2020
AFP

  • Founded 15 years ago in Ottawa, Shopify allows businesses to create an e-commerce site in just a few clicks
TORONTO: The pandemic has forced businesses worldwide to pivot online to survive, and many have turned to Shopify, a Canadian company that has emerged as a thriving alternative to Amazon.

Founded 15 years ago in Ottawa, Shopify allows businesses to create an e-commerce site in just a few clicks. Already growing with more than 1 million e-stores at the end of 2019, its user base has exploded.

“The retail world that would have existed in 2030 has really been pulled back into 2020,” Shopify president Harley Finkelstein said in an interview with AFP.

“It feels like the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has permanently accelerated the growth of online commerce.”

Amid a lockdown of bricks and mortar stores, online commerce has boomed this year. Consumers have grown accustomed to buying over the internet, and industry giants, led by Amazon, have seen sales rocket.

At the same time, many businesses that did not have a presence or a direct online sales channel took the plunge as the pandemic took hold.

Popular with entrepreneurs, Shopify saw the number of new stores created on its platform jump 71 percent in the second quarter compared to the previous one.

One of these new e-merchants is Tariq Al-Barwani, creator of Plentea, a tea bar in Toronto that remained open in March at the start of the lockdown.

But with only a handful of customers a day, the situation quickly became untenable, forcing him to go out of business in May.

The same month, supported by a municipal program helping small businesses affected by the crisis to go digital, he opened a store on Shopify.

“It took us a week,” he recalls from his living room, overlooking Lake Ontario, where he now works. “If you are used to going on the internet, it is easy to understand.”

Shopify has become a resounding success far from Silicon Valley.

It was co-founded in 2006 by Tobias Lutke, a young German who had moved to Canada for love and designed the software originally to sell snowboards over the internet.

Hailed for its simplicity, it has seen the number of stores on its platform grow from 150,000 in 2014 to over 1 million — in 175 countries — in 2019, asserting itself in the eyes of many independent merchants as an alternative to Amazon.

“For retail to thrive, it has to be in the hands of the many, not the few,” Finkelstein said.

“We need to have as many retailers, as many brands, as many entrepreneurs and small businesses selling, so that we don’t all look the exact same, (and) so we don’t buy the exact same stuff.”

More bluntly, Lutke, now 40, said on Twitter last year: “Amazon is trying to build an empire. Shopify is trying to arm the rebels.”

When they created their clothing line in 2015, the Toronto-based founders of Kotn, a brand that emphasizes traceability, went straight to Shopify.

Shopify is also enjoying growing success with established brands looking to sideline intermediaries who sell their wares and to build direct relationships with customers.

Saudi Geological Survey signs contracts worth over $530m

Saudi Geological Survey signs contracts worth over $530m

  • Six-year long program will help boost the Kingdom’s mining sector
RIYADH: The Saudi Geological Survey (SGS) on Sunday signed several contracts with international organizations and consultants to carry out projects related to the geological survey general program.

It is one of the largest geological surveys in the world, with the budget for all its stages amounting to SR2 billion (over $530 million).

The signing ceremony was held under the auspices of Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef and was attended by Investment Minister Khalid Al-Faleh, Transport Minister Saleh Al-Jasser, foreign envoys and representatives of the international firms awarded the contracts.

Alkhorayef said signing these contracts marks the beginning of the Kingdom’s massive data collection efforts. “It is the first step toward making the mining sector the third pillar” of the Saudi industrial landscape, he said.

The minister said the program will ensure gathering more reliable and accurate data about the Kingdom’s mineral resources, which will help the relevant authorities tap into the vast mineral wealth and lay a solid foundation for a sustainable national economy.

The program takes a three-pronged approach that includes advanced atmospheric geophysical surveys, multicomponent geochemical surveys and production of detailed geological maps.

Providing details about the contract in a statement, the SGS said one of the contracts includes a technical partnership deal with a consortium including International Geoscience Services Co. and Geological Survey of Finland.

A multicomponent geochemical survey contract for the Arabian Shield has been awarded to China Geological Survey. It is aimed at collecting and analyzing more than 110,000 samples of valley sediments and heavy metals in the Arabian Shield over the next 6 years.

Dr. Zhong Ziran, China’s vice minister for geological survey, said that the contract marked the beginning of a great cooperation between Saudi Arabia and China.

The SGS awarded the contract for advanced aerial geophysical survey contract for Sector No. 1 of the Arabian Shield to Sander Geophysics Ltd.

Under the deal, the company will collect and analyze geophysical data, produce various digital geophysical maps, and identify rock formations and evidence of mineralization in the region.

The program currently aims to survey nearly 600,000 sq. km. of the mineral-rich Arabian Shield region.

The other three contracts were awarded to Xcalibur Airborne Geophysics to carry out advanced aerial geophysical survey of sectors 2 and 3 of the Arabian Shield.

Simon Bush, CEO of Xcalibur, said: “It gives me great pleasure to work with the Saudi Geological Survey.”

All these programs seek to boost the contribution of the mining sector to the Kingdom gross domestic product and create 220,000 new jobs.

