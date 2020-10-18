You are here

  Abdullah Al-Ghanim, chief shared strategy officer at the Diriyah Gate Development Authority

Abdullah Al-Ghanim
Updated 19 October 2020
Abdullah Al-Ghanim has been chief shared strategy officer at the Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) since October 2018.
In his 26 years of experience, Al-Ghanim gained expertise in different aspects, including strategic and business planning, operational excellence, organizational digital transformation, and information technology strategy.
He participated in the organization, arrangement and establishment of the Formula E Championship in Diriyah in 2018, which was held for the first time in the Middle East.
He also took part in all heritage, cultural and recreational activities in Diriyah Season and Formula E in 2019.
Al-Ghanim ensured and supported the hiring of a large percentage of women at the DGDA. He also contributed to the development of 69 percent of employees, who were trained through courses and workshops both inside and out of the authority.
Prior to joining the DGDA, Al-Ghanim served as vice president of shared services and business development at Saudi Railway Co.
He also worked at NAS Holding Co. as chief information officer from December 2008 until August 2017. He managed the restructuring of the IT department to serve over 2,000 employees.
Prior to that, Al-Ghanim worked for 14 years at the Saudi British Bank in different positions, including project leader from 1994-1998, senior project leader from 1998-2001, and IT development manager from 2001-2008.
Al-Ghanim received a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering in 1994 from King Saud University, Riyadh.

