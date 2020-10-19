You are here

North Korean justice system treats people as ‘less than animals’: HRW

Youth vanguards take part in a tournament during the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea, calling for a rise to the "80 days battle" at Kim Il-sung Stadium in Pyongyang. South Korea on Oct. 16, 2020. (AFP / KCNA VIA KNS)
  • US-based Human Rights Watch drew on interviews with dozens of former North Korean detainees and officials
  • Some female interviewees testified to rampant sexual violence at the facilities
SEOUL: Torture, humiliation and coerced confessions are rampant in North Korea’s pretrial detention system which treats people as worth “less than an animal,” a rights group said Monday in a report on the country’s opaque legal processes.
US-based Human Rights Watch drew on interviews with dozens of former North Korean detainees and officials to highlight what it called inhuman conditions at detention facilities that often amount to torture.
Nuclear-armed North Korea, accused of widespread rights abuses by the United Nations and other critics, is a “closed” country and little is known about its criminal justice system.
Mistreatment of detainees — beating with a stick or kicking — was “especially harsh” in the early stages of pretrial detention, interviewees said.
“The regulations say there shouldn’t be any beatings, but we need confessions during the investigation and early stages of the preliminary examination,” a former police officer said.
“So you have to hit them in order to get the confession.”
Former detainees said they were forced to sit still on the floor, kneeling or with their legs crossed, for as long as 16 hours a day, with even a flicker of movement leading to punishment.
The punishments ranged from hitting — using hands, sticks, or leather belts — to forcing them to run in circles around a yard up to 1,000 times.
“If I or others moved (in the cell), the guards would order me or all the cellmates to extend our hands through the cell bars and would step on them repeatedly with their boots,” said former detainee Park Ji Cheol.
Yoon Young Cheol, another former detainee, added: “There, you are just treated like you are worth less than an animal, and that’s what you end up becoming.”
Some female interviewees testified to rampant sexual violence at the facilities.
Kim Sun Young, a former trader in her 50s who fled North Korea in 2015 said she had been raped by her interrogator at a detention center.
Another police officer sexually assaulted her by touching her underneath her clothes while interrogating her, Kim added, but said she had been “powerless to resist.”
The report called on Pyongyang to “end endemic torture and cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment in detention” and urged South Korea, the United States and other UN member states to “publicly and privately pressure the North Korean government.”
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is the third generation of his family to rule the country, where state surveillance is widespread and dissent not tolerated.
The country already stands accused by the UN of “systematic, widespread and gross” human rights violations that range from torture, extrajudicial killings to running prison camps.
Pyongyang maintains that it protects and promotes “genuine human rights,” and says there is no justification for the West to try to set human rights standards for the rest of the world.
It condemns international criticism on the issue as a smear campaign to undermine its “sacred socialist system.”

Taiwan says diplomat sent to hospital after China spat in Fiji

Updated 7 min 48 sec ago
Reuters

Taiwan says diplomat sent to hospital after China spat in Fiji

  • Two Chinese diplomats stormed into a Taiwanese reception trying to gather information on who was attending, Taipei says
  • Violence ensued after the hosts tried to prevent the intruders from entering, and a Taiwanese diplomat suffered a head injury
Updated 7 min 48 sec ago
Reuters

TAIPEI: A Taiwanese diplomat ended up in hospital in Fiji this month after two Chinese diplomats stormed into a reception trying to gather information on who was attending, Taiwan’s foreign ministry said on Monday, in an unusual escalation of tensions.
China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, has recently ramped up pressure on Taipei to accept Chinese sovereignty, including sending fighter jets near the democratically-run island.
The Pacific is a major source of competition between the two, where Taiwan has formal diplomatic relations with four countries, though not Fiji. China says Taiwan is one of its provinces, with no right to full ties with foreign countries.
Taiwan’s foreign ministry said the incident happened on the evening of Oct. 8 at a Taiwan national day reception organized by Taiwan’s representative office in Fiji, where two Chinese diplomats tried to force their way in to take pictures and collect information on who was attending.
Violence ensued after Taiwanese diplomats tried to prevent them from entering, and a Taiwanese diplomat was sent to hospital with a head injury, the ministry said.
Fiji police forced the Chinese diplomats from the venue, who later said it was them who were attacked by Taiwanese diplomats, the ministry added.
Neither China nor Fiji’s foreign ministry immediately responded to requests for comment.
Speaking in parliament, Taiwan Deputy Foreign Minister Henry Tseng said: “We are still looking at whether this represents common behavior or was an isolated incident. But we condemn these irrational acts by the Chinese diplomats.”
Larry Tseng, the head of the ministry’s East Asia and Pacific affairs department, said the Chinese were trying to work out whether any Fijian politicians were present at the event.
There were injuries on both sides in the “pushing and shoving” that took place between the Chinese and Taiwanese diplomats, he added. 

Topics: Fiji China-Taiwan row

