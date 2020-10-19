Jameela Jamil to guest star in ‘Red Table Talk’

DUBAI: British actress Jameela Jamil took to social media this week to tease her appearance in an upcoming episode of “Red Table Talk,” Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Facebook talk show series.

According to Jamil, who is of Pakistani and Indian descent, she will talk about being “an honest, open and rebellious feminist-in-progress” during the American web television show.

“Coming soon. My cup runneth over. I got to sit at the holy red table about what it’s like to be an honest, open and rebellious feminist-in-progress. Obsessed with these powerful, present and amazing women,” she wrote to her 3.3 million Instagram followers, alongside a photo of herself with the Pinkett-Smith family, including Jada’s daughter with husband Will Smith, Willow, as well as her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones.

Naturally, Jamil’s friends couldn’t contain their excitement about the upcoming episode, taking to the comment section to share their anticipation.

“SO COOL,” wrote singer and actress Demi Lovato.

Plus-size blogger CeCe Olisa commented: “This is going to be good.”

Indeed, not one to hold back, Jamil is known for unapologetically speaking her mind and weigh in on the important issues facing women today, even if it affects her career. “I just cannot stay silent any more, I can’t. I don’t care if I’m going down – I’m going down in flames. I’m fine to not work in this industry. But I’m not fine to not say something,” she told The Guardian in a past interview.

The 34-year-old, who is the founder of the I Weigh movement that focuses on self-worth and body positivity beyond the scale, routinely takes to her social media accounts to talk about issues of body positivity and the #MeToo movement.

She’s been open about her own personal struggles with body image, such as an eating disorder she grappled with in her teens.

Additionally, the actress, who is known for playing Tahani Al-Jamil in sitcom “The Good Place,” is also known for telling wild stories.

“Red Table Talk” premiered on May 7, 2018, on Facebook Watch. Previous guests on the online show include US comedian Tiffany Haddish, singer Toni Braxton, “Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo and US singer Ciara, among many others.