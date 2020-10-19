You are here

  • Home
  • Jameela Jamil to guest star in ‘Red Table Talk’

Jameela Jamil to guest star in ‘Red Table Talk’

The actress is set to guest star on an upcoming episode of ‘Red Table Talk.’ Instagram
Short Url

https://arab.news/byxuj

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Jameela Jamil to guest star in ‘Red Table Talk’

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: British actress Jameela Jamil took to social media this week to tease her appearance in an upcoming episode of “Red Table Talk,” Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Facebook talk show series.

According to Jamil, who is of Pakistani and Indian descent, she will talk about being “an honest, open and rebellious feminist-in-progress” during the American web television show.

“Coming soon. My cup runneth over. I got to sit at the holy red table about what it’s like to be an honest, open and rebellious feminist-in-progress. Obsessed with these powerful, present and amazing women,” she wrote to her 3.3 million Instagram followers, alongside a photo of herself with the Pinkett-Smith family, including Jada’s daughter with husband Will Smith, Willow, as well as her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones. 

Naturally, Jamil’s friends couldn’t contain their excitement about the upcoming episode, taking to the comment section to share their anticipation. 

“SO COOL,” wrote singer and actress Demi Lovato. 

Plus-size blogger CeCe Olisa commented: “This is going to be good.”

Indeed, not one to hold back, Jamil is known for unapologetically speaking her mind and weigh in on the important issues facing women today, even if it affects her career. “I just cannot stay silent any more, I can’t. I don’t care if I’m going down – I’m going down in flames. I’m fine to not work in this industry. But I’m not fine to not say something,” she told The Guardian in a past interview.

The 34-year-old, who is the founder of the I Weigh movement that focuses on self-worth and body positivity beyond the scale, routinely takes to her social media accounts to talk about issues of body positivity and the #MeToo movement.

She’s been open about her own personal struggles with body image, such as an eating disorder she grappled with in her teens.

Additionally, the actress, who is known for playing Tahani Al-Jamil in sitcom “The Good Place,” is also known for telling wild stories. 

“Red Table Talk” premiered on May 7, 2018, on Facebook Watch. Previous guests on the online show include US comedian Tiffany Haddish, singer Toni Braxton, “Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo and US singer Ciara, among many others. 

Topics: Jameela Jamil Red Table Talk

Author Laila Lalami is a phenomenal storyteller in ‘The Other Americans’

Updated 19 October 2020
MANAL SHAKIR

Author Laila Lalami is a phenomenal storyteller in ‘The Other Americans’

Updated 19 October 2020
MANAL SHAKIR

CHICAGO: Floating along on the Santa Ana winds into the Mojave Desert is award-winning author Laila Lalami’s “The Other Americans,” a novel in which a Moroccan-American family attempts to move forward with life when tragedy strikes and harmful secrets begin to unravel. Driss Guerraoui, an American originally from Casablanca, Morocco, is killed in a hit-and-run one night after locking up his diner. His wife, Maryam, and daughters, Salma and Nora, are left to deal with his affairs after his death, each coping with the event and its aftermath in their own way. 

When we meet the Guerraouis, they’ve already achieved their American Dream. After moving from Morocco to California, setting up a successful diner and standing on their own feet, the family should be living without worry, but that isn’t the case. It turns out that the American Dream is not the end of the road, that their surname is too difficult to pronounce, Nora’s Moroccan eggplant lunch doesn’t look right to her kindergarten classmates and their presence in the country is problematic to certain people. After September 11, their first business, Aladdin’s Donuts, is burned to the ground. Despite the trouble, Driss and Maryam continue to work hard and their children continue to propel themselves forward in pursuit of a bright future, but the road isn’t easy. 

Moving between characters, from Nora, his youngest daughter, to Maryam, his widow, the police officer who went to school with the victim’s daughter, the detective working the case and the undocumented witness to the death, first-person narratives account for the connection between the lives that are caught up in the tragedy. From snippets of their lives in Casablanca to their future in California, readers get a sense of the Guerraouis. They had left Morocco to escape trouble and found it in California anyway. 

Lalami is a phenomenal storyteller, her characters and prose paced and insightful as she delves into complex yet ordinary characters who come from different backgrounds. She deals with prejudice and Islamophobia, the treatment of veterans and being forced to grow up too fast. Her novel deals with the struggles of being undocumented and financial constraints. And she does not shy away from difficult situations, laying bare that life is complicated but must go on.

Topics: The Other Americans

Latest updates

Jameela Jamil to guest star in ‘Red Table Talk’
Philippines reports 2,638 more coronavirus cases, 26 deaths
OPEC+ to discuss weakening oil demand outlook
First Emirati passenger flight lands in Israel
Russia's new coronavirus cases hit new record high of 15,982

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.