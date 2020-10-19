You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan police arrest son-in-law of former premier Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan police arrest son-in-law of former premier Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan police say they arrested Mohammad Safdar after receiving a complaint from a citizen who alleged he was harassed. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c7r5a

Updated 19 October 2020
AP

Pakistan police arrest son-in-law of former premier Nawaz Sharif

  • Police detain Mohammad Safdar at a Karachi hotel room where he is staying with his wife Maryam Nawaz
Updated 19 October 2020
AP

KARACHI: Pakistani police arrested the son-in-law of the country’s exiled former Nawaz Sharif on Monday after he led a crowd in chanting against the military at the tomb of the country’s founder.
The arrest of Mohammad Safdar comes as Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League party has joined a series of nationwide protests against the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Police detained Safdar at a Karachi hotel room where he was staying with his wife Maryam Nawaz, who addressed a large anti-government rally Sunday.
Safdar on Sunday had visited the mausoleum of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, who led independence movement to get a separate homeland from Britain in 1947 when united India was divided into two countries: India and Pakistan. Jinnah remains a revered figure in Muslim-majority Pakistan, with his tomb often drawing politicians and leaders.
While at the tomb, Safdar led a crowd in chanting: “Give respect to the vote!” That slogan is viewed in Pakistan as criticism of the country’s military, which ruled the country of 220 million people — directly or indirectly — for most of its history.
Chanting political slogans at Jinnah’s tomb is widely considered taboo. Police say they arrested Safdar, himself a member of the Pakistan Muslim League party, after receiving a complaint from a citizen alleging he was harassed.
The 70-year-old Sharif who has had a long uneasy relationship with the military, served as Pakistan’s prime minister three times. A court in 2017 ousted him from power over corruption allegations. Sharif has been staying in London since November after being allowed to receive medical treatment abroad.
Several opposition leaders have faced criminal charges in recent weeks as organized opposition to Khan, a former cricketer, grows.

Topics: Pakistan

Related

Special
World
My ‘utmost effort’ to bring Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan to face jail – PM Khan
Special
World
Court orders former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif removed from no-fly list

French first lady to self-isolate after contact with COVID-19 patient -office

Updated 41 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

French first lady to self-isolate after contact with COVID-19 patient -office

  • Brigitte Macron will self-isolate for seven days
Updated 41 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: French First Lady Brigitte Macron will self-isolate for seven days after coming into contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, Macron's office said on Monday.
"Brigitte Macron was in contact on Thursday Oct. 15 with a person who has been tested positive for COVID-19 this Monday, Oct. 19, and showing symptoms of the disease," it said in a statement.
"In accordance with health authorities' recommendations, she will self-isolate for seven days. Brigitte Macron has no symptoms of the disease at this stage."

Topics: France Coronavirus First Lady Brigitte Macron

Related

Middle-East
First lady makes debut appearance on Omani women’s day
Special
World
Trump says he won’t wear face mask, even as First Lady recommends it

Latest updates

Saudi energy minister says OPEC+ has flexibility to adapt
French first lady to self-isolate after contact with COVID-19 patient -office
Dutch to pay children of Indonesia colonial killings
White House official went to Syria seeking Americans’ release
'No food left in the sea': Pakistani fishermen fearful as Chinese trawlers dock at Karachi port 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.