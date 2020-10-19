You are here

  • Home
  • Arabic version of ‘Come Dine with Me’ launches exclusively on OSN

Arabic version of ‘Come Dine with Me’ launches exclusively on OSN

1 / 2
The show will follow a different group of four strangers who take turns to each host a dinner party in their home, with the other guests rating the evening out of 10. (AN Photo)
2 / 2
The show will follow a different group of four strangers who take turns to each host a dinner party in their home, with the other guests rating the evening out of 10. (AN Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/84g5m

Updated 19 October 2020
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Arabic version of ‘Come Dine with Me’ launches exclusively on OSN

  • For the first time in the Middle East, the much-awaited Arabic-language version of the popular British reality TV show ‘Come Dine with Me’ was filmed in the UAE over the summer
  • The reality TV show sees contestants compete for a cash prize by hosting each other and cooking three-course meals to impress
Updated 19 October 2020
Zaira Lakhpatwala

RIYADH: Middle East entertainment network OSN has officially launched the first episode of its Original production, “Yalla Neta’asha.”

Fans can now watch the 45-episode Arabic-language series every evening from Sunday to Thursday and enjoy a local version of the popular international TV show “Come Dine with Me.”

The series will include the show’s distinctive and uncompromising humor and heartfelt moments, celebrating the original UK edition.

Contestants will come together from all walks of life and countries including Lebanon, Jordan, Syria, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Bahrain, Tunisia, and Oman.

Narrated by popular Egyptian stand-up comedian Khalid Mansour, the show will follow a different group of four strangers who take turns to each host a dinner party in their home, with the other guests rating the evening out of 10.

Each contestant believes that they are the ultimate host but at the end of the week, only one can be crowned best host and walk away with a valuable prize.

Each host will cook a starter dish, a main course, and a dessert which will be followed by a grading session by the three guests of their hosting skills and the overall experience.

Rolla Karam, OSN’s interim chief content officer, said: “Following months of planning we are beyond thrilled to launch one of our first OSN Original productions, ‘Yalla Neta’asha,’ to regional audiences. The series was filmed in the UAE over the last few months, so it is a truly homegrown production.

“With ‘Yalla Neta’asha’ we firmly cement our commitment to providing curated content and bringing the best in entertainment to our audiences in the Middle East.

“We have invested heavily in this production and believe that ‘Yalla Neta’asha’ will be as huge a success in the Middle East as it has been in the rest of the world, capturing Arab hospitality and delicious recipes from across the region on television.

“We recently launched another OSN Original series earlier in September, ‘A’adet Regala Season 3’ to a fantastic reception and can’t wait to show our audiences what else we have in store with future OSN Original productions,” she added.

Topics: Yalla Neta’asha Come Dine With Me OSN

Related

Media
‘Come Dine with Me’ casting call now open in UAE
Media
OSN brings ‘Come Dine with Me’ to Mideast as original production

Global Amazon marketing agency launches in Middle East to help regional brands

Updated 19 October 2020
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Global Amazon marketing agency launches in Middle East to help regional brands

  • Podean CEO Mark Power: ‘You can’t just look at Amazon as a pure sales channel, it is much more than that; it’s a vast array of properties, experiences, and content’
  • Mark Power: ‘The Middle East is a huge market of 230 million people so Amazon’s taking this very seriously because it’s a very strategic market with real volume and real growth’
Updated 19 October 2020
Zaira Lakhpatwala

RIYADH: Global Amazon agency and marketplace consultancy Podean has been officially launched in the Middle East, with a regional headquarters in Dubai.

In 2017, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) e-commerce market reached $8.3 billion with an average annual growth rate of 25 percent. In 2020, e-commerce expenditure exceeded expectations by more than $52 billion since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown began in March – up 77 percent year-on-year. And at the forefront of this surge was Amazon.

In the UAE alone, 46 percent of shoppers use Amazon with Noon being a distant second at 16.9 percent.

Mark Power, founder and CEO of Podean, spoke to Arab News about the Amazon ecosystem and how his agency can help brands succeed on the platform.

Podean launched in New York 9 years ago and has since expanded to the UK, Australia, and the Middle East. Power comes from an agency background having worked at The Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG).

“Holding companies (such as IPG) are very sophisticated and they have huge scale and they help brands in a very sophisticated way when it comes to media and creative but they really don’t understand the nitty gritty of the world of e-commerce and retail and they have a lot of trouble working out how to make money from it,” he said.

On the other hand, he added, Amazon-focused agencies were usually started by ex-Amazon employees who have a siloed approach.

“We believe Amazon should be ultimately integrated with everything else you’re doing as a brand. You can’t just look at Amazon as a pure sales channel, it is much more than that; it’s a vast array of properties, experiences, and content,” Power said.

A common challenge is that most brands and businesses think of Amazon as a sales or retail channel simply to place their product on.

“It doesn’t get the love it really needs because Amazon has now given people access to tools to make their products stand out, and if you’re not doing that you can quickly lose out on precious sales and valuable traffic or not convert that traffic because you haven’t invested and you haven’t sort of adjusted to the new the new Amazon reality,” he added.

As of 2018, Facebook and Google commanded around 70 percent of digital advertising dollars while Amazon’s share was roughly 7 percent and it has surely increased – beyond regular forecasts – this year.

Amazon’s consumer growth has been supported by the launch of initiatives and products for businesses such as the Amazon Marketing Cloud and its demand-side platform (DSP), which allows brands to place display and video ads across Amazon’s websites and apps.

This year has also marked a significant milestone for the e-commerce giant with product searches on Amazon surpassing those on Google in the US. All of this means that brands – even those not selling on the platform – can now also use Amazon for upper-funnel marketing activities, such as brand awareness, and not just for performance marketing. They can also access Amazon’s data to pinpoint the consumer journey and better target audiences.

Power pointed out that the agency’s services were not cannibalizing audiences away from a brand’s direct-to-consumer channel, but rather finding these potential consumers who have visited a brand’s direct-to-consumer channel but prefer the Amazon experience and shaping their consumer journey in a way that is favorable to the brand.

While consumers are flocking to Amazon for everything from toilet paper to electronics, sellers and businesses are expressing concerns as evidenced by the antitrust hearing against Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google.

Sellers know that the best place to sell online is Amazon, but it is a tricky situation to be in when Amazon starts selling its own versions of the most popular products.

“It’s hard to make a judgment call. But, at the same time, some of the things that we’ve seen as partners within the Amazon ecosystem doesn’t look good at all,” Power said.

He chalked it down to the silos that exist within Amazon. “Amazon is a siloed business made up of a vast array of different entrepreneurial businesses within different businesses within different businesses and that has caused it to become an incredible success.

“But I think it also can be something where because there are silos and lack of communication, some of those teams go off and do things and they do it fast and so successfully, that it may come at a cost – not just to other teams within Amazon, but also the partners that they’ve built.”

He added that Amazon was now being much more careful as to how it worked with partners, “not just be obsessed with end-consumers which it has been touting for many years.” And this is reflected in the initiatives it has launched to support partners and brands such as its APIs (app programming interfaces) and Brand Registry programs.

Its advertising tools for the Middle East are in the process of being launched starting with the UAE and Saudi Arabia and then Egypt and Turkey, all of which will be served by Podean’s Middle East headquarters in Dubai.

Power said: “It (the Middle East) is a huge market of 230 million people so Amazon’s taking this very seriously because it’s a very strategic market with real volume and real growth.”

Topics: Podean Mark Power Amazon

Related

Business & Economy
Amazon unveils payment by hand-waving
Business & Economy
Amazon to create 7,000 UK jobs as virus shutdown fuels online demand

Latest updates

Donald Trump says Sudan will be removed from terrorism list
Ukrainian fitness influencer dies from COVID-19 in Turkey after claiming virus did not exist
Saudi Arabia, US sign landmark MoU in desalination research and technology
Go on, make my day, Saudi minister warns oil speculators
French first lady to self-isolate after contact with COVID-19 patient -office

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.