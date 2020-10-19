You are here

  • Home
  • Qatar Airways expects to keep Airbus A380s parked for years

Qatar Airways expects to keep Airbus A380s parked for years

Qatar Airways plans to start retiring its A380s from 2024 when its oldest superjumbo reaches ten years of service. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gern2

Updated 19 October 2020
Reuters

Qatar Airways expects to keep Airbus A380s parked for years

  • State-owned airline parked its 10 A380s due to the devastating impact of the coronavirus crisis on travel demand
  • Qatar Airways boss Akbar Al-Baker criticizes rivals operating the A380 as ‘foolish’
Updated 19 October 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: Qatar Airways does not expect to use its Airbus A380s for at least the next two years, its chief executive said on Monday, longer than a previous projection for the superjumbos to possibly return to service in 2021.
The state-owned airline has parked its 10 A380s due to the devastating impact of the coronavirus crisis on travel demand.
“We don’t think we are going to operate our A380s for at least the next couple of years,” Akbar Al-Baker told an online conference.
He had said in June the jets would remain parked until at least the middle of next year. The Gulf carrier plans to start retiring its A380s from 2024 when its oldest superjumbo reaches ten years of service.
The A380s would return once the airline saw the growth rate of 2019, before the pandemic struck, Baker said.
The 100 destinations to which the airline is currently flying is 25 fewer than planned due to a new wave of infections in Europe and travel restrictions, he said.
Baker criticized rivals operating the A380 as “foolish,” saying there was insufficient demand and so prices would be driven down.
Air France retired its A380s this year, while British Airways and Qantas retired their Boeing 747s as the crisis sent air travel into free fall.
Gulf carrier Etihad Airways is mulling whether its parked A380 fleet will ever return, while Emirates, the largest superjumbo operator, has resumed some services with the jet.

Topics: aviation Qatar Qatar Airways Airbus A380

Related

Business & Economy
Qatar Airways reports $1.92 billion loss amid coronavirus crisis

Saudi Arabia, US sign landmark MoU in desalination research and technology

Updated 19 October 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, US sign landmark MoU in desalination research and technology

  • The kingdom and the US signed a five-year agreement in the field of desalination science and technology
Updated 19 October 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture signed a deal on Monday to cooperate with the US Department of Energy in the field of desalination science and technology. 
The departments signed a Memorandum of Understanding for longterm cooperation in the development of desalination industry and the exchange of knowledge and expertise in the field. 
The five-year agreement was signed virtually by Abdullah Ibrahim Al-Abdulkareem, Governor of the Saline Water Conversion Corporation, and Daniel R. Simmons, Assistant Secretary of Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, US Department of Energy. 
A statement from the Saudi environment ministry said this agreement further solidifies the strong relationship and commitment to the advancement of mutual water security goals for sustainable economic growth.
Al-Abdulkareem said the deal would combine their “innovative ideas and practical experience with a common goal – advancing desalination technology and science towards a better and greener world.”
Saudi Arabia and the United States have a long history of collaboration in the energy and water sectors.

Topics: Saudi Arabia US desalination

Related

Saudi Arabia
Desalination tunnel project completed in Saudi Arabia’s Taif
Special graphic
Middle-East
Why thirsty Arab region needs sustainable desalination tech

Latest updates

Donald Trump says Sudan will be removed from terrorism list
Ukrainian fitness influencer dies from COVID-19 in Turkey after claiming virus did not exist
Saudi Arabia, US sign landmark MoU in desalination research and technology
Go on, make my day, Saudi minister warns oil speculators
French first lady to self-isolate after contact with COVID-19 patient -office

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.