Saudi Arabia, US sign landmark MoU in desalination research and technology

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture signed a deal on Monday to cooperate with the US Department of Energy in the field of desalination science and technology.
The departments signed a Memorandum of Understanding for longterm cooperation in the development of desalination industry and the exchange of knowledge and expertise in the field.
The five-year agreement was signed virtually by Abdullah Ibrahim Al-Abdulkareem, Governor of the Saline Water Conversion Corporation, and Daniel R. Simmons, Assistant Secretary of Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, US Department of Energy.
A statement from the Saudi environment ministry said this agreement further solidifies the strong relationship and commitment to the advancement of mutual water security goals for sustainable economic growth.
Al-Abdulkareem said the deal would combine their “innovative ideas and practical experience with a common goal – advancing desalination technology and science towards a better and greener world.”
Saudi Arabia and the United States have a long history of collaboration in the energy and water sectors.
The kingdom and the US signed a five-year agreement in the field of desalination science and technology
