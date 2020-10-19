You are here

  • Home
  • Production could start by 2022 at Russian industrial zone in Egypt

Production could start by 2022 at Russian industrial zone in Egypt

This picture taken on July 9, 2019 shows tankers and cargo ships navigating through the Great Bitter Lake in the Suez Canal southwards towards the Egyptian port city of Suez. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vtrbh

Updated 19 October 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Production could start by 2022 at Russian industrial zone in Egypt

  • Russia’s ambassador to Egypt, Georgy Borisenko, said 32 Russian companies are interested in the zone
  • The project requires that 90 percent of the jobs created by the zone be filled by Egyptian workers
Updated 19 October 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Production could begin at a Russian industrial zone in the Suez Canal Axis development as soon as 2022, if final negotiations to establish the zone are completed in the coming year, according to Georgy Borisenko, Russia’s ambassador to Egypt.

He told Egyptian newspaper Al-Akhbar that the project is underway and, although there are still some details for Egyptian and Russian authorities to iron out, 32 businesses based in Russia are interested in establishing factories and storage facilities there. They operate in fields such as food, plastics and electrical appliances. Egypt will benefit from the creation of jobs for local workers, he said, and the transfer of Russian technology in a number of fields.

“These are private-sector companies that need commercial advantages and that is the reason for continuing discussions with our Egyptian counterparts to achieve the best position for Russian companies,” said Borisenko.

“Egypt requires that 90 percent of the workers in Russian projects be Egyptians, and the manufacture and export of more products with the (Made in Egypt) label to many countries that share free-trade zones with Egypt. Russian companies will reap profits from their projects.

“Currently, negotiations are underway to conclude several agreements, which we hope will end next year. If they go as smoothly as we hope … work will start in the Russian industrial zone and the first production will (take place) in 2022 — not from all the factories because some need more time.”

The ambassador said that Russia has a keen interest in enhancing trade relations with Egypt, which it considers the main gateway to Africa.

“Egypt accounts for a third of the volume of Russian trade with Africa and we are interested in strengthening our economic relations through several projects, such as the Russian industrial zone and several major contracts, such as supplying 1,300 railway cars through the Russian company Transmash, in partnership with Hungary,” he added.

Borisenko also noted that construction work is continuing at El-Dabaa on Egypt’s first nuclear power plant.

“It must be noted that nuclear plants need a long time to be built,” he said. “It is natural that building a nuclear plant takes at least 10 years and, unfortunately, the outbreak of the coronavirus negatively impacted the plant’s construction schedule.”

He also indicated that it was possible that a Russian COVID-19 vaccine, when developed, could be manufactured in Egypt. The Egyptian Pharmaceutical Company has requested the vaccine, and it would be made available as soon as approval is granted by the Egyptian Ministry of Health, he added.

“We will be happy to supply more quantities of vaccine and help Egypt protect its citizens because the required quantity is not sufficient for the Egyptian people, who currently exceed 101 million,” said Borisenko.

“In the event that Egypt wants more, the matter is not only related to the supply. The Russian Direct Investment Fund may give a license to manufacture the vaccine in Egypt, which will be a great benefit to Egyptian companies, providing job opportunities and giving Egypt the opportunity to be a center for exporting the vaccine to African countries.”

Topics: Suez Canal Axis development

Related

Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia, US sign landmark MoU in desalination research and technology
Special
Business & Economy
Go on, make my day, Saudi minister warns oil speculators

Britain, EU tell each other to move on trade

Updated 20 October 2020
Reuters

Britain, EU tell each other to move on trade

  • Both sides call on each other to protect billions of dollars of trade between the neighbors
Updated 20 October 2020
Reuters

BRUSSELS: Britain and the EU said on Monday the door was still open for a deal on their post-Brexit relationship, calling on each other to compromise to find a way to protect billions of dollars of trade between the neighbors.

With just over two months before Britain ends a status quo transition arrangement with the EU, talks on a trade deal are deadlocked, with neither wanting to move first to offer concessions.

A no-deal finale to Britain’s five-year Brexit drama would disrupt the operations of manufacturers, retailers, farmers and nearly every other sector — just as the economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic worsens.

European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic repeated on Monday that the EU still wanted a trade deal but not “at any cost” after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday there was no point in continuing talks.

“It has to be a fair agreement for both sides — we are not going to sign an agreement at any cost,” Sefcovic told reporters after meeting Michael Gove, Britain’s point man on the existing divorce agreement, in London.

“The EU is ready to work until the last minute for a good agreement for both parties,” Sefcovic said.

Britain, increasingly frustrated by the EU’s refusal to start text-based talks, called on the bloc to make the first move, with its housing minister saying that Brussels only had to make “some relatively small but important changes.”

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick called on the EU to “go that extra mile, to come closer to us on the points that remain for discussion.”

A spokesman for Johnson again ruled out prolonging any negotiation beyond the end of this year, when the transition period runs out, saying the EU “must be ready to discuss the detailed legal text of a treaty in all areas with a genuine wish to respect UK sovereignty and independence.”

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier had been due in London for talks with British counterpart David Frost this week. Instead, they will now speak by telephone on Monday to discuss the structure of future talks, Barnier’s spokesman said.

Negotiations broke down on Thursday, when the EU demanded Britain give ground. Issues still to be resolved include fair competition rules, including state aid and fisheries. EU diplomats and officials cast Johnson’s move as a frantic bid to secure concessions before a last-minute deal was done, and European leaders have asked Barnier to continue talks.

British officials have repeatedly said any deal has to honor Britain’s new status as a sovereign country and not try to tie it to EU rules and regulations.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said compromises on both sides would be needed. French President Emmanuel Macron said Britain needed a deal more than the 27-nation EU.

Britain is launching a campaign this week urging businesses to step up preparations for a no-deal departure. In a statement accompanying the launch, Gove says: “Make no mistake, there are changes coming in just 75 days and time is running out for businesses to act.”

More than 70 British business groups representing over 7 million workers on Sunday urged politicians to get back to the negotiating table next week and strike a deal.

Topics: Britain European Union

Related

World
Britain is at a coronavirus tipping point, says deputy chief medical officer
World
UK issues passports without ‘European Union’ on cover

Latest updates

Turkish Cypriots elect Erdogan’s candidate amid east Med tensions
UN hosts Libyan military leaders in hopes of end to conflict
What We Are Reading Today: Gentlemen Revolutionaries by Tom Cutterham
Saudi health minister promises to procure tested vaccine
US official warns Taliban attacks could derail Afghan peace

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.