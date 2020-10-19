You are here

  • Home
  • WAIPA explores investment in post-COVID-19 era

WAIPA explores investment in post-COVID-19 era

Short Url

https://arab.news/72hc2

Updated 20 October 2020
Arab News

WAIPA explores investment in post-COVID-19 era

Updated 20 October 2020
Arab News

In its capacity as the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) regional director for MENA, the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), an affiliate of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), recently led a regional members’ meeting virtually in association with WAIPA, to analyze how investment promotion agencies (IPAs) in the MENA region have been responding to the changes brought about by the global health crisis, and discuss strategies to be able to create sustainable investment ecosystems for a post-COVID-19 era.

Prominent speakers at the meeting titled “Beyond the COVID-19 Crisis — Investment Promotion Agencies and the New Normal,” included Mohamed Juma Al-Musharrkh, CEO, Invest in Sharjah; Bostjan Skalar, executive director and CEO, WAIPA; Beligh ben Soltane, president, Tunisia Investment Authority (TIA); Abdelbasset Ghanmi, general manager, Agence de Promotion de l’Investissement Exterieur (FIPA); and others.

Elaa to redefine corporate & government travel in KSA

Updated 20 October 2020
Arab News

Elaa to redefine corporate & government travel in KSA

Updated 20 October 2020
Arab News

Seera Group, a travel services company, has announced the launch of Elaa 3.0, a digital travel management solution (TMS) that has been designed to optimize corporate and government travel bookings across Saudi Arabia.

A new dedicated portal has been launched for Elaa, Seera’s travel management company, which enables employees of partner organizations to make all their bookings and travel planning seamlessly without having to go through a tedious and costly manual process. This means reduced cost through higher levels of transparency, predefined policy setting and travel management efficiency.

“Elaa made the most of the downtime caused by travel restrictions during the pandemic by digitizing and simplifying the processes and enabling continuous improvement and innovation for its partner companies across private and public sectors,” a statement said.

The new improved platform can digitally connect everything for customers whilst supporting them in the new normal, as travel management policies, structures and strategies have changed following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Government ministries, departments and corporations with large-scale travel management requirements, can now manage all their requirements through Elaa’s new portal, which is designed as a flexible and scalable booking platform that is easy to navigate and is both time- and cost-efficient.

Abdulrahman Mutrib, executive vice president and group chief technology officer of Seera Group, said: “The new reality has brought a significant change in the travel requirements of corporate and government entities. Travel policies are constantly being updated or reviewed, and only a travel management system that can factor in these changes in real-time can add true value to organizations. Over the past years, we have been investing significantly in digitizing our processes, and we are now ready to offer the next-generation TMS system for our customers.

“The digitization of the processes, end-to-end, will mean less complexities in bookings, easy modifications and changes, as needed, and higher levels of operational efficiency. The automation of travel management, through Elaa 3.0, will lead to not only saving time but also cost advantages for the organization.”

Among the benefits for customers include search, select and booking of employee trips as a self-service, as well as a streamlined and swift digital approval process seamlessly regulated with pre-configured internal travel policies.

“With real-time tracking of booking requests, Elaa 3.0 serves as a revolutionary product in the travel market sector in the Kingdom,” a statement said.

Elaa’s highly secure and automated platform aims to redefine corporate and government travel for the new era. Elaa, meaning “trusted adviser” in Arabic, has activated a suite of internal training programs to familiarize customers on the new models that will be implemented.

Latest updates

Turkish Cypriots elect Erdogan’s candidate amid east Med tensions
UN hosts Libyan military leaders in hopes of end to conflict
What We Are Reading Today: Gentlemen Revolutionaries by Tom Cutterham
Saudi health minister promises to procure tested vaccine
US official warns Taliban attacks could derail Afghan peace

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.