Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center wins global awards

Fahad Al-Saif, CEO of NDMC.
Updated 20 October 2020
GlobalMarkets has announced Saudi Arabia as the “Best Sovereign Public Debt Office” in the Middle East and North Africa.

Additionally, the Kingdom won the “Most Impressive Middle East Sovereign Issuer Award” and “Most Impressive Emerging Market Issuer Award” at the 2020 Global Capital Bond Awards for the year 2020.

Fahad Al-Saif, chief executive of the National Debt Management Center (NDMC), said the achievements reflect the center’s performance during 2020 in the face of unprecedented levels of market and commodity fluctuations, and an unstable global economy, especially in light of the pandemic.

Al-Saif highlighted the Kingdom’s efforts to mitigate the financial and economic effects of the COVID-19 crisis and to maintain the stability of the economic situation. The NDMC has developed and introduced new funding channels to support the government’s fiscal objectives, including a number of initiatives for the domestic sukuk market, where it has been considered as one of the main funding channels during the pandemic. The NDMC’s ability to swiftly respond to fluctuating and uncertain global economic developments is attributable to the Ministry of Finance and the policies implemented by Minister of Finance Mohammad Al-Jadaan.

Established in 2015, the NDMC’s core responsibility is to secure the Kingdom’s financial needs in the short, medium and long term at fair costs and risk levels that are in compliance with the Kingdom’s fiscal policy by ensuring sustainable access to all funding channels.

Elaa to redefine corporate & government travel in KSA

Seera Group, a travel services company, has announced the launch of Elaa 3.0, a digital travel management solution (TMS) that has been designed to optimize corporate and government travel bookings across Saudi Arabia.

A new dedicated portal has been launched for Elaa, Seera’s travel management company, which enables employees of partner organizations to make all their bookings and travel planning seamlessly without having to go through a tedious and costly manual process. This means reduced cost through higher levels of transparency, predefined policy setting and travel management efficiency.

“Elaa made the most of the downtime caused by travel restrictions during the pandemic by digitizing and simplifying the processes and enabling continuous improvement and innovation for its partner companies across private and public sectors,” a statement said.

The new improved platform can digitally connect everything for customers whilst supporting them in the new normal, as travel management policies, structures and strategies have changed following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Government ministries, departments and corporations with large-scale travel management requirements, can now manage all their requirements through Elaa’s new portal, which is designed as a flexible and scalable booking platform that is easy to navigate and is both time- and cost-efficient.

Abdulrahman Mutrib, executive vice president and group chief technology officer of Seera Group, said: “The new reality has brought a significant change in the travel requirements of corporate and government entities. Travel policies are constantly being updated or reviewed, and only a travel management system that can factor in these changes in real-time can add true value to organizations. Over the past years, we have been investing significantly in digitizing our processes, and we are now ready to offer the next-generation TMS system for our customers.

“The digitization of the processes, end-to-end, will mean less complexities in bookings, easy modifications and changes, as needed, and higher levels of operational efficiency. The automation of travel management, through Elaa 3.0, will lead to not only saving time but also cost advantages for the organization.”

Among the benefits for customers include search, select and booking of employee trips as a self-service, as well as a streamlined and swift digital approval process seamlessly regulated with pre-configured internal travel policies.

“With real-time tracking of booking requests, Elaa 3.0 serves as a revolutionary product in the travel market sector in the Kingdom,” a statement said.

Elaa’s highly secure and automated platform aims to redefine corporate and government travel for the new era. Elaa, meaning “trusted adviser” in Arabic, has activated a suite of internal training programs to familiarize customers on the new models that will be implemented.

