Elaa to redefine corporate & government travel in KSA

Elaa’s new portal enables employees of partner organizations to make all their bookings and travel planning seamlessly without having to go through a tedious process.
Updated 20 October 2020
Arab News

Seera Group, a travel services company, has announced the launch of Elaa 3.0, a digital travel management solution (TMS) that has been designed to optimize corporate and government travel bookings across Saudi Arabia.

A new dedicated portal has been launched for Elaa, Seera’s travel management company, which enables employees of partner organizations to make all their bookings and travel planning seamlessly without having to go through a tedious and costly manual process. This means reduced cost through higher levels of transparency, predefined policy setting and travel management efficiency.

“Elaa made the most of the downtime caused by travel restrictions during the pandemic by digitizing and simplifying the processes and enabling continuous improvement and innovation for its partner companies across private and public sectors,” a statement said.

The new improved platform can digitally connect everything for customers whilst supporting them in the new normal, as travel management policies, structures and strategies have changed following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Government ministries, departments and corporations with large-scale travel management requirements, can now manage all their requirements through Elaa’s new portal, which is designed as a flexible and scalable booking platform that is easy to navigate and is both time- and cost-efficient.

Abdulrahman Mutrib, executive vice president and group chief technology officer of Seera Group, said: “The new reality has brought a significant change in the travel requirements of corporate and government entities. Travel policies are constantly being updated or reviewed, and only a travel management system that can factor in these changes in real-time can add true value to organizations. Over the past years, we have been investing significantly in digitizing our processes, and we are now ready to offer the next-generation TMS system for our customers.

“The digitization of the processes, end-to-end, will mean less complexities in bookings, easy modifications and changes, as needed, and higher levels of operational efficiency. The automation of travel management, through Elaa 3.0, will lead to not only saving time but also cost advantages for the organization.”

Among the benefits for customers include search, select and booking of employee trips as a self-service, as well as a streamlined and swift digital approval process seamlessly regulated with pre-configured internal travel policies.

“With real-time tracking of booking requests, Elaa 3.0 serves as a revolutionary product in the travel market sector in the Kingdom,” a statement said.

Elaa’s highly secure and automated platform aims to redefine corporate and government travel for the new era. Elaa, meaning “trusted adviser” in Arabic, has activated a suite of internal training programs to familiarize customers on the new models that will be implemented.

