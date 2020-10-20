French envoy meets Al-Jubeir

You are here

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir receives French Ambassador-designate Ludovic Pouille at his office in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 20 October 2020
  • Diplomatic relations between France and Saudi Arabia, encompassing all aspects of mutually beneficial cooperation from trade and cultural agreements to defense pacts, have thrived over time
RIYADH: French Ambassador-designate Ludovic Pouille called on Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir at his office at the ministry’s headquarters in Riyadh. Al-Jubeir wished the French envoy success in his new assignment.

Diplomatic relations between France and Saudi Arabia, encompassing all aspects of mutually beneficial cooperation from trade and cultural agreements to defense pacts, have thrived over time. The increasingly close relationship between the two nations was also evident in the fact that former French President Francois Hollande paid four visits to the Kingdom following his election in 2012. His final official visit, in May 2015, was particularly historic; in addition to meeting King Salman and other senior officials, he was invited to attend the 15th meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council, a rare honor for a foreign leader.
However, it was with the visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Paris in 2018 that the bilateral relation received a massive push forward.
Ever since that visit, relations have reached new heights in areas of culture, heritage and education. This has been reflected in the joint archaeological excavations and cooperation on the cultural, environmental, touristic, business and heritage development levels.

Saudi Health Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah. (AP)
  • COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Saudi Arabia
JEDDAH: Saudi Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah on Monday said the Kingdom will procure vaccine for the novel coronavirus once it is confirmed to be safe and effective.

He said research on the vaccine is underway in a number of countries and the Saudi health authorities are following the developments.
The number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases continues to decline in the Kingdom with the recovery rate from the illness rising to 96 percent. The minister attributed the decline on the “commitment to health precautions.”
“I also thank my fellow health practitioners for their wonderful efforts,” Al-Rabiah said.
Commenting on the second and stronger wave of COVID-19 in some countries, he said it was due to a lack of “commitment to social distancing” and failure to wear masks and taking other precautions.
He ruled out any leniency on part of the government in its fight against the virus. The minister said it is necessary to abide by precautionary measures to keep the virus at bay.

FASTFACTS

• Saudi Arabia recorded 381 new infections on Monday.

• With 16 new fatalities, the virus-related death toll has risen to 5,201.

“We (all) are in one boat, and the failure of some affects everyone, so we must work together” to check the spread of the virus.
He also advised people who show COVID-19 symptoms to visit Tetamman (rest assured) clinics.
“Appointments can be made through the ministry’s Sehaty app, and anyone who has any questions or wants to consult a doctor can call 937,” the minister said.
Saudi Arabia recorded 381 new infections on Monday. The total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 348,583 since the beginning of the outbreak in the Kingdom.
The Health Ministry said 16 more people died due to complications caused by the virus raising the death toll to 5,201. The ministry also reported 357 new recoveries. The total number of recovered cases has now increased to 328,895.

 

