French envoy meets Al-Jubeir

RIYADH: French Ambassador-designate Ludovic Pouille called on Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir at his office at the ministry’s headquarters in Riyadh. Al-Jubeir wished the French envoy success in his new assignment.
Diplomatic relations between France and Saudi Arabia, encompassing all aspects of mutually beneficial cooperation from trade and cultural agreements to defense pacts, have thrived over time. The increasingly close relationship between the two nations was also evident in the fact that former French President Francois Hollande paid four visits to the Kingdom following his election in 2012. His final official visit, in May 2015, was particularly historic; in addition to meeting King Salman and other senior officials, he was invited to attend the 15th meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council, a rare honor for a foreign leader.
However, it was with the visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Paris in 2018 that the bilateral relation received a massive push forward.
Ever since that visit, relations have reached new heights in areas of culture, heritage and education. This has been reflected in the joint archaeological excavations and cooperation on the cultural, environmental, touristic, business and heritage development levels.