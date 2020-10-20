You are here

  • Home
  • Taiwan says won’t be intimidated by China’s ‘hooligan’ diplomats

Taiwan says won’t be intimidated by China’s ‘hooligan’ diplomats

Taiwan said Chinese diplomats had tried to charge into a diplomatic event in Fiji. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2qvb3

Updated 20 October 2020
Reuters

Taiwan says won’t be intimidated by China’s ‘hooligan’ diplomats

  • The Pacific is a major source of competition between the two
  • ‘China’s officials posted overseas are acting like hooligans; beating people is not acceptable’
Updated 20 October 2020
Reuters

TAIPEI: Taiwan will not be intimidated by China’s “hooligan” officials and will continue to celebrate its national day around the world, the government said on Tuesday, after Taiwan said Chinese diplomats had tried to charge into a diplomatic event in Fiji.
Taiwan’s charges, including that a Taiwanese diplomat ended up in hospital after the altercation, are hotly disputed by China, which views the democratically-run island as its own territory with no right to formal state-to-state ties.
The Pacific is a major source of competition between the two, where Taiwan has official diplomatic relations with four countries, though not Fiji.
Taiwan says the Chinese diplomats were trying to take pictures of a Taiwan national day event at a hotel to see who was there, and that in the altercation that followed people from both sides were injured.
Speaking in Taipei, Taiwan Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou said Taiwan was a “peace-loving country” that invited people to events around the world for its Oct. 10 national day, which marks the founding of the Republic of China, Taiwan’s official name.
“Going forward we will continue to hold national day receptions,” she said. “This will not change.”
China can spread as many lies as it likes but Taiwan shouldn’t pay too much attention, Ou said.
“The reality is this year we had 108 offices hold national day events in different ways, inviting the world to celebrate our birthday.”
Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang said the world needed to see what China was capable of, saying what they did was a “barbaric act.”
“China’s officials posted overseas are acting like hooligans; beating people is not acceptable. We sternly condemn this,” he told reporters.
The issue was hard to deal with because the Chinese diplomats there have diplomatic immunity, Su added.
“But we must appeal to the international community with the relevant evidence.”
Fiji’s foreign ministry has yet to comment on the incident, though Ou said Fiji’s government had been trying to mediate to bring a close to the issue.

Topics: Taiwan China

Related

World
Taiwan says diplomat sent to hospital after China spat in Fiji
World
Taiwan’s leader hopes for reduced tensions with China

Danish sub killer arrested after failed prison escape

Updated 3 min 3 sec ago
AFP

Danish sub killer arrested after failed prison escape

  • Danish tabloid BT reported Madsen had taken a hostage and threatened prison staff with a pistol-like object to force his way out of the facility
  • Madsen was convicted in April 2018 of murdering the 30-year-old journalist Kim Wall as she interviewed him on board his submarine
Updated 3 min 3 sec ago
AFP

COPENHAGEN: The Danish man sentenced to life in jail for the murder of journalist Kim Wall aboard his homemade submarine was arrested on Tuesday after a failed prison escape bid led to a standoff with police.
“Peter Madsen tried to escape,” a Copenhagen police official told AFP.
Police confirmed on Twitter that Madsen had been “arrested and removed from the scene” after being surrounded by police officers, with unconfirmed reports he had threatened them with an explosive device.
Danish tabloid BT reported Madsen had taken a hostage and threatened prison staff with a pistol-like object to force his way out of the facility.
It quoted witnesses who said he managed to drive away in a white van before police stopped him.
Photos from the scene showed Madsen sitting on the grass by a leafy wall next to a road a few hundreds meters (yards) from the prison, with two police officers lying prone on the ground pointing their weapons at him.
Madsen, a 49-year-old submarine enthusiast, was convicted in April 2018 of murdering the 30-year-old journalist Kim Wall as she interviewed him on board his submarine in August 2017.
In a documentary that aired in September, he confessed for the first time to the killing, after having insisted during the trial that her death was an accident.
“There is only one who is guilty, and that is me,” Madsen said in the documentary.
In a case that made headlines around the world, Madsen had however admitted to the court that he chopped up her corpse and threw her body parts into the sea.

Topics: Denmark Peter Madsen Kim Wall

Related

Media
Danish submariner’s version of journalist murder disputed
World
Danish submarine inventor faces trial for ‘shocking’ and ‘cruel’ murder

Latest updates

Danish sub killer arrested after failed prison escape
Publicis Groupe veteran Kamal Dimachkie leaves as new successor is named
Spotify unveils top 5 most streamed K-Pop acts in Saudi Arabia, UAE 
Iran breaks its record for most new coronavirus cases in one day
Duterte: Hold me responsible for killings in Philippines’ drug crackdown

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.