Saudi health ministry announces 385 new COVID-19 cases

People wearing protective face masks and gloves shop at a supermarket following the outbreak of the coronavirus in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. [Ahmed Yosri/Reuters]
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has confirmed 385 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths over the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health said the new confirmed cases increase the number of people who contracted the disease in the Kingdom to 342,968. 

According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in Madinah with 59, followed by 31 in Yanbu, 27 in Makkah, and 23 in Riyadh. 

 The ministry also announced that 375 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 329,270.

The recent deaths raise the total number of fatalities in the Kingdom to 5,217.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus

Saudi health minister promises to procure tested COVID-19 vaccine

Saudi Health Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah. (AP)
Updated 20 October 2020
Arab News

Saudi health minister promises to procure tested COVID-19 vaccine

Updated 20 October 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Health Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah on Monday said the Kingdom will procure vaccine for the novel coronavirus once it is confirmed to be safe and effective.

He said research on the vaccine is underway in a number of countries and the Saudi health authorities are following the developments.
The number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases continues to decline in the Kingdom with the recovery rate from the illness rising to 96 percent. The minister attributed the decline on the “commitment to health precautions.”
“I also thank my fellow health practitioners for their wonderful efforts,” Al-Rabiah said.
Commenting on the second and stronger wave of COVID-19 in some countries, he said it was due to a lack of “commitment to social distancing” and failure to wear masks and taking other precautions.
He ruled out any leniency on part of the government in its fight against the virus. The minister said it is necessary to abide by precautionary measures to keep the virus at bay.

FASTFACTS

• Saudi Arabia recorded 381 new infections on Monday.

• With 16 new fatalities, the virus-related death toll has risen to 5,201.

“We (all) are in one boat, and the failure of some affects everyone, so we must work together” to check the spread of the virus.
He also advised people who show COVID-19 symptoms to visit Tetamman (rest assured) clinics.
“Appointments can be made through the ministry’s Sehaty app, and anyone who has any questions or wants to consult a doctor can call 937,” the minister said.
Saudi Arabia recorded 381 new infections on Monday. The total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 348,583 since the beginning of the outbreak in the Kingdom.
The Health Ministry said 16 more people died due to complications caused by the virus raising the death toll to 5,201. The ministry also reported 357 new recoveries. The total number of recovered cases has now increased to 328,895.

 

Topics: Coronavirus

