Manchester Arena police officer took 2-hour break, bombing inquiry told

A police officer on duty at the Manchester Arena went on an “unacceptable” two-hour dinner break on the day of Salman Abedi’s 2017 suicide bombing, an inquiry has heard. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Jessica Bullough admits length of dinner trip was ‘unacceptable’
  • Would have ‘probably’ asked to inspect bomber’s backpack had she been present
LONDON: A police officer on duty at the Manchester Arena went on an “unacceptable” two-hour dinner break on the day of Salman Abedi’s 2017 suicide bombing, an inquiry has heard.

Jessica Bullough, a British Transport Police officer, told the inquiry she “probably” would have asked to inspect Abedi’s backpack had she been present.

Bullough returned to her patrol duties just after the bomber walked along a train station platform toward the arena.

Once inside, Abedi detonated a homemade bomb after an Ariana Grande concert, killing 22 people and injuring hundreds.

Bullough told the public inquiry that her break should have been about an hour long. But records showed that she was away for more than two hours, during which she drove for half an hour to buy a kebab with a colleague.

Paul Greaney, QC, asked the officer during the inquiry: “When you look back, does that seem to be acceptable?” She replied: “No, unacceptable.”

Bullough received an award for bravery following the attack, as she was the first officer on scene after the explosion.

Last week, the inquiry found that about half an hour before the bombing, a security worker alerted Bullough to a “praying crank” on the upstairs level of the arena. Bullough said she had no memory of being warned.

When the explosion occurred, there were no uniformed officers at the arena entrance, despite guidelines stating that at least one officer should be stationed there at the end of concerts.

The officers on duty that day had all left the arena to take a dinner break at the same time, despite instructions to take turns on breaks and to finish by 9 p.m. The inquiry is expected to conclude next year.

Danish sub killer arrested after failed prison escape

Updated 29 min 22 sec ago
AFP

Danish sub killer arrested after failed prison escape

  • Danish tabloid BT reported Madsen had taken a hostage and threatened prison staff with a pistol-like object to force his way out of the facility
  • Madsen was convicted in April 2018 of murdering the 30-year-old journalist Kim Wall as she interviewed him on board his submarine
Updated 29 min 22 sec ago
AFP

COPENHAGEN: The Danish man sentenced to life in jail for the murder of journalist Kim Wall aboard his homemade submarine was arrested on Tuesday after a failed prison escape bid led to a standoff with police.
“Peter Madsen tried to escape,” a Copenhagen police official told AFP.
Police confirmed on Twitter that Madsen had been “arrested and removed from the scene” after being surrounded by police officers, with unconfirmed reports he had threatened them with an explosive device.
Danish tabloid BT reported Madsen had taken a hostage and threatened prison staff with a pistol-like object to force his way out of the facility.
It quoted witnesses who said he managed to drive away in a white van before police stopped him.
Photos from the scene showed Madsen sitting on the grass by a leafy wall next to a road a few hundreds meters (yards) from the prison, with two police officers lying prone on the ground pointing their weapons at him.
Madsen, a 49-year-old submarine enthusiast, was convicted in April 2018 of murdering the 30-year-old journalist Kim Wall as she interviewed him on board his submarine in August 2017.
In a documentary that aired in September, he confessed for the first time to the killing, after having insisted during the trial that her death was an accident.
“There is only one who is guilty, and that is me,” Madsen said in the documentary.
In a case that made headlines around the world, Madsen had however admitted to the court that he chopped up her corpse and threw her body parts into the sea.

