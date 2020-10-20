You are here

  • Home
  • British man in ‘racially or religiously aggravated attack’ on solicitors: Police

British man in ‘racially or religiously aggravated attack’ on solicitors: Police

Cavan Medlock is accused of a racially-motivated attempted knife attack on solicitors at Duncan Lewis.
Short Url

https://arab.news/zxge7

Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

British man in ‘racially or religiously aggravated attack’ on solicitors: Police

  • Londoner Cavan Medlock used knife to try to take hostages, display racist flags to inspire others
  • Court told motive was law firm’s assistance to migrants in UK
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A British man has been accused of carrying out a racist attack on members of a law firm for assisting migrants in the UK.

Police said on Sept. 7, Cavan Medlock, 28, allegedly entered the premises of Duncan Lewis Solicitors in Harrow, northwest London, and conducted a “racially or religiously aggravated attack” on solicitor Sheroy Zaq.

He also threatened to kill one of the firm’s directors, Toufique Hossain, and Ravindran Tharmalangram, another employee, with a large knife.

At his trial at the Old Bailey court in London, it was also claimed that Medlock had planned to display the flags of Nazi Germany and the Confederate States of America while taking members of the firm hostage. 

He faces five charges, including causing racially aggravated alarm, harassment or distress; battery; and causing fear of unlawful violence.

Prosecution barrister Adam Harbinson told the court that Medlock, who appeared at the trial via video link from prison, where he was remanded in custody, admitted to police after his arrest that he wanted to take hostages and display the flags “so that like-minded people would take action.”

This came after heightened attention on immigration into the UK, following a number of high-profile incidents involving asylum seekers trying to enter the country by crossing the English Channel from France. 

British newspapers reported that UK Home Secretary Priti Patel was considering a raft of tough measures, including building asylum centers abroad in countries including Morocco, to make illegal immigration to Britain less appealing, while also suggesting that “activist lawyers” were delaying efforts by UK authorities to deport failed asylum seekers.

Duncan Lewis Solicitors wrote to the Law Society after the alleged attack, asking it to contact Patel to “ensure that public attacks on the legal profession are prevented from this point forth. It added: “The position as it stands is untenable, dangerous, and cannot be allowed to persist.”

Topics: Cavan Medlock Duncan Lewis Solicitors Priti Patel

Related

World
UK vows action after racist attacks on Poles and Muslims in wake of Brexit
World
Outrage and solidarity over ‘cowardly’ London attacks

Russia ready to accept US proposal to extend nuclear pact, Washington prepared to meet ‘immediately’

Updated 20 October 2020
Agencies

Russia ready to accept US proposal to extend nuclear pact, Washington prepared to meet ‘immediately’

  • The US said it was prepared to meet immediately with Russia to finalize the agreement
  • Russia has agreed to a one-year extension but resisted a broader cap on warheads until Tuesday.
Updated 20 October 2020
Agencies

MOSCOW: Russia said Tuesday it’s ready to accept a US proposal to freeze the number of nuclear warheads and extend the two nations’ last arms control pact for one year.

The statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry marks a shift in Moscow’s position after Russia and the US rejected each other’s offers regarding the New START treaty that expires in February.

The ministry noted that it’s ready for a deal if the US does the same and doesn’t put forward any additional demands, the statement read.

The US said it was prepared to meet immediately with Russia to finalize the agreement, the State Department said on Tuesday.

“We appreciate the Russian Federation’s willingness to make progress on the issue of nuclear arms control,” spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement. “The United States is prepared to meet immediately to finalize a verifiable agreement. We expect Russia to empower its diplomats to do the same.”

The New START treaty was signed in 2010 by then US President Barack Obama and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev. The pact limits each country to no more than 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads and 700 deployed missiles and bombers, and envisages sweeping on-site inspections to verify compliance.

After both Moscow and Washington withdrew from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty last year, the New START is the only remaining nuclear arms control deal between the two countries.

Russia has offered its extension without any conditions, while the Trump administration initially pushed for a new arms control agreement that would also include China.

It recently modified its stance and proposed a one-year extension of the 2010 treaty, but said this must be coupled with the imposition of a broader cap on US and Russian nuclear warheads. The cap would cover warheads not limited by the New START treaty.

Russia has agreed to a one-year extension but resisted a broader cap on warheads until Tuesday.

* With AP and Reuters

Topics: US Russia START

Related

World
Russia says world’s largest nuclear icebreaker embarks on Arctic voyage
World
Putin hopes for better Russia-US ties, anti-terror action

Latest updates

British man in ‘racially or religiously aggravated attack’ on solicitors: Police
Russia ready to accept US proposal to extend nuclear pact, Washington prepared to meet ‘immediately’
France closes Paris mosque in clampdown over teacher’s beheading
Manchester Arena police officer took 2-hour break, bombing inquiry told
Saudi health ministry announces 385 new COVID-19 cases

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.