Tighter China rules see new home price growth at slowest since 2016

Average new home prices were up just 0.4 percent across China’s 70 largest cities in September, having grown 0.6 percent in August, data showed. (AFP)
Updated 21 October 2020
Reuters

  • Average new home prices in 70 major cities across China rose 0.4 percent in September from a month earlier
BEIJING: New home prices in China grew at their slowest pace in over four and a half years as tightening measures in some big cities helped cool the property market despite a broader economic recovery.

New home prices in China also grew at a slightly slower monthly pace in September, official data showed, while the number of cities reporting monthly price increases for new homes fell.

A recovery in China’s property market has provided much-needed support to an economy hard-hit by the coronavirus earlier this year. But policymakers have rolled out new restrictions in recent months on concerns of a potential market bubble.

“The broad tightening of housing policies since July has had an impact on home prices data,” said Zhang Dawei, a Beijing-based analyst with property agency Centaline.

Average new home prices in 70 major cities rose 0.4 percent in September from a month earlier, compared with a 0.6 percent increase in August, according to Reuters calculations based on data released by the National Bureau of Statistics.

On an annual basis, home prices rose 4.6 percent in September, the slowest pace since February 2016, and versus a 4.8 percent expansion in August. More than 20 cities have imposed new rules since July to prevent sharp price rises, while regulators have introduced stringent rules to contain property developers’ debt levels.

In September, many developers moved to cut prices to attract buyers ahead of the eight-day National Day holiday.

“The softening growth is also due to an increase in supply as developers ramped up sales promotion during the traditionally peak season,” Zhang added.

As China’s recovery solidifies, economists say policymakers will be watching home prices closely and will tweak rules as necessary.

Real estate investment in China rose at the fastest pace in nearly one and a half years in September. Household leverage ratio meanwhile soared to a record in June, threatening to hobble private consumption, a key source of growth.

The NBS data on Tuesday also showed the number of cities reporting monthly price increases for new homes fell to 55 out of 70 from 59 in August. Tier-3 cities reported the strongest monthly gains.

China’s home prices are expected to rise 4.8 percent this year, a Reuters survey showed in late September, at a slower pace than last year, as Beijing shifts to deleverage the sector.

Oman’s bond market return a key test for reform path

Updated 21 October 2020
Reuters

  After becoming ruler in January, Sultan Haitham made shaking up and modernising state finances a top priority
DUBAI: Oman’s return to the international bond market this week will be a test of its ability to convince investors that long-awaited fiscal reforms have started to put it on a sustainable financial footing.

Oman, rated below investment grade by all the major credit agencies, announced on Monday plans to issue bonds with maturities of three, seven and 12 years, in what would be its first global debt sale this year.

Sultan Haitham, who became Oman’s ruler in January, has made shaking up state finances one of his priorities.

But investors would like to see more concrete steps being taken and, after a further sovereign downgrade last week, may require the new bonds to offer a significant premium over the country’s existing debt.

“The new sultan has done some good things — rationalizing the number of ministries, the implementation of VAT, plans to generate additional tax revenues, and they still have sovereign assets,” said Raza Agha, head of emerging markets credit strategy at Legal & General Investment Management.

“There is positive momentum but it will take time for that credibility to build.”

According to a bond prospectus, Oman has begun talks with some Gulf countries for financial support.

“I don’t think this will actually be taken into consideration by investors unless there is a tangible announcement from Gulf countries with a tangible support package,” said Zeina Rizk, executive fixed income director at Arqaam Capital.

Oman will likely price the new three-year bonds in the high 4 percent area, the seven-year tranche in the high 6 percent and the 12-year in the mid-to-high 7 percent area, implying a premium of at least 50 basis points (bps) over its existing curve, she said.

Two other investors, who did not wish to be named, said the paper could carry a 25 bps premium over existing secondary trading levels.

Sources have previously told Reuters Oman would target over $3 billion with the new deal.

“If they take $3 to 3.5 billion, you will have a market indigestion for Oman, and I’m sure people will ask to be compensated for this risk,” Rizk said.

