Saudi Arabia appointed Codex coordinator

RIYADH: The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has been appointed Codex coordinator and a host to the coordinating committee for the Near East region countries of the Codex Alimentarius Commission.
The Codex Alimentarius or “Food Code” is a collection of international standards to protect consumers’ health and ensure fair practices in the food trade.
The appointment of SFDA is a testimony to its role in the development and implementation of food safety rules. The authority also takes part in drafting the Codex standards.
The Codex commission was established in 1963 under the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN and the World Health Organization.
There are currently 188 member countries in the commission.
Codex standards are used globally to harmonize national food safety regulations.
