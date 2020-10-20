Saudi standards organisation to hold first international summit

Singapore tech firm wins Entrepreneurship World Cup

JEDDAH: The fifth annual Misk Global Forum (MGF) concluded on Tuesday following the announcement of the Entrepreneurship World Cup

(EWC) winners.

Misk Foundation CEO Dr. Badr Al-Badr said despite the pandemic, this year’s virtual gathering was bigger and better than before.

The theme of the forum this year was “the Ripple Effect.” It was about how our daily actions amplify each other so that ripples spread out from community to community, country to country, continent to continent to become waves of change around the world.

TurtleTree Labs from Singapore was declared the winner of EWC. It received a $500,000 cash prize.

It is the first biotech company to create milk sustainably using cell-based technology.

FLITE Material Sciences from Canada came second, winning $250,000. It uses lasers to change the surface of materials to protect them from rust, ice, fouling, and pathogens without toxic chemical coatings.

The third prize of $100,000 went to Genecis Bioindustries Inc., another Canadian startup. It uses bacteria and synthetic biological tools to transform organic waste into high-value materials and chemicals.

BrightSign from Saudi Arabia was one of the five finalists. It develops a sensory glove equipped with machine learning software to recognize sign language and translate it to any spoken language.