Saudi standards organisation to hold first international summit

RIYADH: The Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO), in partnership with local and international bodies, will organize the first international summit to discuss issues related to maintaining quality and standards. The summit will also discuss digital transformation.
The event is part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts, during its G20 presidency, to enhance cooperation between different countries of the world in different sectors.
The summit will begin on Nov.4. The G20 Saudi Secretariat, the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, the Saudi Communications and Information Technology Commission, the International Organization for Standardization, International Electrotechnical Commission and the International Telecommunication Union will be among the participants. SASO aims to elevate the standard and quality of products and services in the Kingdom.
It also takes measures to protect consumers and promote healthy competition in the market.
