GACA observes Day of Air Traffic Controllers

RIYADH: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) on Tuesday observed International Day of the Air Traffic Controller.

Events to mark the occasion were held at GACA facilities across the Kingdom, a GACA official told Arab News.

With more than 700 Saudi air traffic controllers, GACA has achieved 100 percent Saudization in this profession.

“(We are) celebrating the (700) Saudi air traffic controllers who are equipped with education and competence, and are qualified to manage air traffic in the most difficult weather variables throughout the Kingdom,” the authority said in a statement.

In 1960, an internal institute was established to train Saudi youth. In 2019, the first batch of Saudi female air traffic controllers was appointed.



