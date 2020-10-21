You are here

Armenian president to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh with EU, NATO

Armenia's President Armen Sarkisian arrives for the funeral of French-Armenian singer-songwriter Charles Aznavour, at the Saint-Jean-Baptiste de Paris Armenian Cathedral on October 6, 2018 in Paris. (File/AFP)
Reuters

Armenian president to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh with EU, NATO

  • The trip follows more than three weeks of fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh
  • Armenia expects NATO and EU leaders to do “everything possible” to stop the fighting and to “bring to life” a cease-fire deal
YEREVAN: Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has left for Brussels to discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with NATO and European Union officials, his office said on Wednesday.
During the visit he will meet NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and European Council President Charles Michel, it said.
Armenia expects NATO and EU leaders to do “everything possible” to stop the fighting and to “bring to life” a cease-fire deal, it said.
The trip follows more than three weeks of fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountain enclave that is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but is governed by ethnic Armenians.

Topics: Armenia Azerbaijan

Philippines allows non-essential foreign travel for nationals

Updated 50 min 25 sec ago
AP

Philippines allows non-essential foreign travel for nationals

  • Government gradually eases restrictions on international and domestic travel as part of efforts to bolster the economy
Updated 50 min 25 sec ago
AP

MANILA: The Philippines has lifted a ban on non-essential foreign trips by Filipinos, but the immigration bureau says the move did not immediately spark large numbers of departures for tourism and leisure.
The government has gradually eased restrictions on international and domestic travel as part of efforts to bolster the economy, which slipped into recession in the second quarter following months of lockdown and quarantine to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
Travelers to other countries are required to show confirmed roundtrip tickets, travel and health insurance, a declaration acknowledging the risks of travel and trip delays and a medical test within 24 hours of departure that clears them of COVID-19.
Aside from tedious pre-departure requirements, many countries still restrict the entry of travelers from nations with high number of coronavirus infections, including the Philippines. The Department of Health has reported more than 360,000 confirmed cases, the second-highest in Southeast Asia, with at least 6,690 deaths.

Topics: Philippines Coronavirus

