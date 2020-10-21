Meghan Trainor reveals gender of her baby 

Emma Roberts shows off Lebanese label as she reveals why she blocked her mother on Instagram

DUBAI: US actress Emma Roberts made an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” this week, where she opened up about her new film, pregnancy and how she wound up in an Instagram feud with her mother.

For the occasion, Roberts, who is expecting her first child with her partner Garrett Hedlund, donned a blush, floral Ganni dress paired with shoes by Lebanese footwear designer Andrea Wazen.

The Beirut-based designer launched her eponymous, celebrity-approved label in 2013 following stints with some of the most renowned footwear designers in the world, including Christian Louboutin.

She opted for the Denver Lavender pumps, a pair of mesh sandals with an adjustable buckle strap.

Wazen’s impressive list of celebrity clientele includes Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Lopez and Kylie Jenner.

Roberts video chatted in from Los Angeles, where she revealed that she temporarily blocked her mother, Kelly Cunningham, on social media after she unwittingly “spilled the beans” about her daughter’s pregnancy.

“I was keeping my pregnancy pretty low key but unfortunately my mother has Instagram. Which, mothers and Instagram, it’s a bad combination," Roberts said on the show.

She added, “She definitely spilled the beans.”

The 29-year-old explained that her mother doesn’t own a computer and had a flip phone until about three years ago when she bought her an iPhone, calling it “the worst thing I ever did.”

Once she got an iPhone, Cunningham made an Instagram account where she unintentionally spilled the beans on her daughter’s pregnancy by thanking fans who were congratulating her on becoming a grandmother.

“It was a disaster and I found it all out on a plane so I couldn’t get to her, I couldn’t call her or attack her,” Roberts said. “I could just iMessage with her and DM her and ask her to please stop.”

When the “American Horror Story” actress was finally able to get a hold of her mother, Cunningham told her that she had responded to fans because she thought Roberts had already confirmed her pregnancy, but it was actually just a tabloid story. Roberts added that they “kind of laughed” and “kind of got into a fight” over the incident, which led her to temporarily block her mom on social media.

“It’s been an Instagram war with my mother that I never saw coming,” mused Roberts. “It’s a good story to tell the baby.”