You are here

  • Home
  • UAE reports new record high of 1,538 coronavirus infections

UAE reports new record high of 1,538 coronavirus infections

The UAE, with a population of around 9.9 million people, has seen the number of daily new cases surge over the past two months from 164 on Aug. 3 to a new high of 1,538. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/44etn

Updated 21 October 2020
Arab News

UAE reports new record high of 1,538 coronavirus infections

  • The total number of cases in the UAE since the pandemic began has reached 119,132
  • The country has also confirmed two deaths, raising the number of COVID-19-linked deaths to 472
Updated 21 October 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE has recorded 1,538 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours after conducting 105,740 tests, state news agency WAM reported.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention said the total number of cases since the pandemic began has reached 119,132. The country has also confirmed two deaths, raising the number of COVID-19-linked deaths to 472.
The ministry also said 1,501 people had recovered from COVID-19 overnight, bringing the total to 111,814.
The UAE, with a population of around 9.9 million people, has seen the number of daily new cases surge over the past two months from 164 on Aug. 3 to a new high of 1,538.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
UAE hits new daily coronavirus record with 1,431 new infections
Middle-East
UAE’s culture minister becomes latest govt official to receive coronavirus trial vaccine

Iraq PM arrives in UK on official visit

Updated 21 October 2020
Arab News

Iraq PM arrives in UK on official visit

Updated 21 October 2020
Arab News

LONDON: Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi arrived in the UK on Wednesday as part of a Europe tour to meet key leaders. 
The prime minister’s office announced his arrival on Twitter alongside a photo of the plane that carried him to London.  
Prior to his UK trip, Al-Kadhimi met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin. 
During these visits, Al-Kadhimi discussed Iraq’s main challenges such as the fight against terrorism and foreign interference in its affairs.
Kadhimi, who was appointed prime minister in May, has roots in the UK. He fled Iraq in the 1980s headed to Iran, then he stayed for a short period in Germany, before settling for many years in the UK and obtaining British citizenship. 
Britain is part of a US-led international coalition tasked with helping Iraqi security forces in the fight against Daesh as well as providing military equipment and training for Iraqi forces.

 

Topics: Iraq UK

Related

Middle-East
Iraq militia claims halt to attacks on US forces

Latest updates

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says
Greece accuses Turkey of ‘imperialist fantasies’
Iraq PM arrives in UK on official visit
Middle East airlines in four-year holding pattern as passenger numbers plunge again
Bin Laden associate to return to UK following US imprisonment

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.