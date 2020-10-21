UAE reports new record high of 1,538 coronavirus infections

Iraq PM arrives in UK on official visit

LONDON: Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi arrived in the UK on Wednesday as part of a Europe tour to meet key leaders.

The prime minister’s office announced his arrival on Twitter alongside a photo of the plane that carried him to London.

Prior to his UK trip, Al-Kadhimi met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin.

During these visits, Al-Kadhimi discussed Iraq’s main challenges such as the fight against terrorism and foreign interference in its affairs.

Kadhimi, who was appointed prime minister in May, has roots in the UK. He fled Iraq in the 1980s headed to Iran, then he stayed for a short period in Germany, before settling for many years in the UK and obtaining British citizenship.

Britain is part of a US-led international coalition tasked with helping Iraqi security forces in the fight against Daesh as well as providing military equipment and training for Iraqi forces.