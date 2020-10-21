UAE reports new record high of 1,538 coronavirus infections

DUBAI: The UAE has recorded 1,538 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours after conducting 105,740 tests, state news agency WAM reported.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention said the total number of cases since the pandemic began has reached 119,132. The country has also confirmed two deaths, raising the number of COVID-19-linked deaths to 472.
The ministry also said 1,501 people had recovered from COVID-19 overnight, bringing the total to 111,814.
The UAE, with a population of around 9.9 million people, has seen the number of daily new cases surge over the past two months from 164 on Aug. 3 to a new high of 1,538.
