You are here

  • Home
  • Syrian held in deadly German attack, extremist motive probed

Syrian held in deadly German attack, extremist motive probed

German police secure the main train station in Munich, Germany, January 1, 2016. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/29q69

Updated 21 October 2020
AP

Syrian held in deadly German attack, extremist motive probed

Updated 21 October 2020
AP

BERLIN: A young Syrian has been arrested over an attack earlier this month on two German tourists, one of whom later died, in the eastern German city of Dresden, authorities said Wednesday.
Prosecutors said they suspect the man may have had an Islamic extremist motive for the attack, news agency dpa reported.
The 20-year-old was arrested on Tuesday evening, police and prosecutors in Dresden said.
The two visitors from western Germany were attacked and wounded in downtown Dresden on Oct. 4. One of them died later at a hospital. A knife that investigators believe is linked to the attack was found at the scene.
Prosecutors said the suspect has been in Germany since 2015. A large number of Syrians and other migrants arrived in Germany that year.

Topics: Syria Germany attack

Philippine centenarians beat the odds in virus battle

Updated 17 min 54 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Philippine centenarians beat the odds in virus battle

  • Hospital hails ‘inspirational’ COVID-19 recoveries of two 106-year-old men
Updated 17 min 54 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Health workers have said the recent recoveries of two 106-year-old coronavirus patients in the Philippines is proof that the disease can be beaten, but warned the public to remain cautious.

The first centenarian is a man from Cagayan De Oro City in northern Mindanao, who recovered on Sunday after a month-long treatment at an administration-run facility for virus patients. The second survivor was discharged on Tuesday after 11 days at a hospital in Baguio City.

“Our patient is living proof that coronavirus can be beaten,” Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center (BGHMC) infectious disease specialist Dr. Thea Pamela Cajulao said during a ceremony.

Dr. Ricardo B. Runez Jr., BGHMC chief, added that the 106-year-old’s return to health was a “testament to our adaptation to the pandemic and striving towards resilience in everyday life.”

He added: “A tribute is given to our doctors and nurses, and the rest of the health care team for their dedication to work as translated to the challenges that were battled and surpassed.”

When the patient’s daughter arrived at the hospital, she said: “God made you as an instrument. I hope that my father would be an inspiration for all coronavirus patients.” The hospital did not release the name of the man.

The patient “now serves as the epitome of a coronavirus fighter in the Baguio and the Cordillera region,” the hospital said. “Despite all the difficulties during his admission, he was able to prove that age is just a number.”

However, doctors warned that despite the recovery of the elderly man, who is part of the most vulnerable age group, Filipinos must still remain vigilant about health measures.

“Remember that prevention is better than cure, but in instances that we cannot prevent it, early detection, treatment and isolation can help decrease the risk of death,” Cajulao said.

In Cagayan De Oro, city epidemiologist Dr. Teodulfo Joselito Retuya Jr. also called on the public to continue following health precautions.

On Wednesday, the Department of Health reported 1,509 new virus cases in the Philippines, the lowest daily rise in more than six weeks. Total case numbers have now reached 362,243, with 6,747 coronavirus-related deaths.

Topics: Philippines Coronavirus Manila

Related

World
Philippines reports 1,509 new coronavirus cases, 60 more deaths
World
Philippines reports 2,638 more coronavirus cases, 26 deaths

Latest updates

Philippine centenarians beat the odds in virus battle
Palestinian official Erekat undergoes bronchostomy
Algerian entrepreneurs to help diversify economy, minister tells World Economic Forum
Saudi Arabia announces 18 more deaths from COVID-19
Working mothers hit back at nursery closures in Jordan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.