COVID-19 recoveries continue to rise in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia recorded 18 more deaths from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 405 new cases of the disease on Wednesday. (File/SPA)
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 329,715
  • A total of 5,235 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
JEDDAH: The number of people have recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is on the rise in Saudi Arabia.
According to the Saudi Health Ministry, 445 more people have recovered from COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising the total number of recoveries to 329,715.
The Kingdom recorded 405 new coronavirus cases bringing the total number of infections to 343,373 since the beginning of the outbreak.
The authorities reported 18 new virus-related fatalities raising the death toll to 5,235. Madinah continued to record the highest number of cases with 92 followed by Makkah with 44, and Riyadh with 34.
The remaining cases were detected in different cities and governorates across the Kingdom.
There are 8,423 active cases that are still receiving medical care and 804 of these are in critical condition.
Tetamman clinics have been allocated by the ministry to serve anyone who shows COVID-19 symptoms, including a high temperature, accompanied by shortness of breath or coughing. The clinics are available to everyone, including Saudis, expats and violators of the residency system.

 

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Dr. Mishaal Al-Sulami, vice president of the Saudi Shoura Council

Updated 9 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

Dr. Mishaal Al-Sulami, vice president of the Saudi Shoura Council

Updated 9 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

Dr. Mishaal Al-Sulami has been appointed as vice president of the Saudi Shoura Council by royal decree.

King Salman issued a number of royal decrees, including the restructuring of the Council of Senior Scholars, the Shoura Council, and the Supreme Court, in the process appointing 20 people to the country’s highest religious body and around 150 new members to the consultative assembly.

Al-Sulami gained a bachelor’s degree in Islamic studies from King Abdul Aziz University (KAU) in Jeddah in 1996, and a master’s degree and Ph.D. in comparative ideology from Exeter University in the UK, in 2000 and 2002, respectively.
He began his career in the education sector as an assistant teacher at KAU after obtaining his bachelor’s degree and on completion of his higher education returned to the university in 2002 as an assistant professor in its Islamic studies department.
Alongside his teaching post, Al-Sulami served for three years as the departmental secretary of council and in 2007 became an adviser to the office of the deputy for KAU branches’ affairs. The following year he was made an associate professor.
He has been a member of several other councils and committees including KAU’s restructuring of health sciences faculties committee and the university’s coordinating council with Jeddah’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Between 2002 and 2004, he was a member of the Islamic studies depart- ment’s planning committee respon- sible for higher education curriculums and was a coordinator of part-time courses in the same department.
Al-Sulami was also a member of the information communication committee for the establishment of universities and in 2005 was head of a constituency in the municipal elections of Jeddah governorate.

Topics: Who's Who

