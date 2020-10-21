COVID-19 recoveries continue to rise in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: The number of people have recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is on the rise in Saudi Arabia.
According to the Saudi Health Ministry, 445 more people have recovered from COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising the total number of recoveries to 329,715.
The Kingdom recorded 405 new coronavirus cases bringing the total number of infections to 343,373 since the beginning of the outbreak.
The authorities reported 18 new virus-related fatalities raising the death toll to 5,235. Madinah continued to record the highest number of cases with 92 followed by Makkah with 44, and Riyadh with 34.
The remaining cases were detected in different cities and governorates across the Kingdom.
There are 8,423 active cases that are still receiving medical care and 804 of these are in critical condition.
Tetamman clinics have been allocated by the ministry to serve anyone who shows COVID-19 symptoms, including a high temperature, accompanied by shortness of breath or coughing. The clinics are available to everyone, including Saudis, expats and violators of the residency system.