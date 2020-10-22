You are here

UK borrowing set to reach record high

The UK government has borrowed heavily to fight the coronavirus pandemic, with high levels of spending continuing despite falling tax revenues. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Moody’s issues downgrade as it warns Britain ‘effectively has no fiscal anchor’ downgrade
LONDON: Britain’s government borrowing exceeded forecasts in September and over the first half of the financial year was more than six times higher than a year earlier, due to the huge cost of the coronavirus pandemic, official data showed on Wednesday.

Public sector net borrowing totaled £36.1 billion ($47 billion) last month, above the £33.5 billion forecast in a Reuters poll, although August’s figure was revised down by more than £5 billion to £30.11 billion.

Separately, the Office for National Statistics said annual consumer price inflation in September rose to 0.5 percent in September from 0.2 percent in August, when it had been reduced by a temporary scheme to promote dining in restaurants.

Economists polled by Reuters had on average predicted a rise in inflation to 0.5 percent.

British public borrowing is on course to reach a record £372 billion this financial year, according to forecasts in August from the Office for Budget Responsibility, equivalent to 18.9 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), the most since the Second World War. Driven by a surge in coronavirus-related spending and a fall in tax revenue after the biggest economic hit since at least the 1920s, borrowing in the first half of the financial year totalled £208.5 billion.

Wednesday’s figures also showed that public debt rose further above the £2 trillion mark to £2.06 trillion or 103.5 percent of GDP, its highest on this measure since 1960.

Ratings agency Moody’s downgraded Britain’s sovereign credit rating on Friday to the same level as Belgium’s and the Czech Republic’s, warning that Britain “effectively has no fiscal anchor.”

Financial markets have repeatedly shrugged off these warnings, though, and 10-year government borrowing costs of around 0.2 percent are only slightly above an all-time low struck at the start of the pandemic.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the Bank of England to launch a further £100 billion of bond purchases next month, adding to the £300 billion announced since March.

Earlier this month finance minister Rishi Sunak said rapidly rising debt made the country more vulnerable to any future spike in interest rates, but that for now his priority needed to be on supporting the economy.

Iberdrola to forge $20bn US clean energy titan

Reuters

Iberdrola to forge $20bn US clean energy titan

  • Green energy targets and increasing investor interest in protecting the environment have buoyed Iberdrola
MADRID: Spain’s Iberdrola announced a deal worth $8.3 billion including debt on Wednesday, adding PNM Resources to its Avangrid business to create the third-largest US renewable energy operator.

Absorbing PNM into Avangrid will create an operator present in 24 states, Iberdrola said, and bring together firms with a combined market value topping $20 billion.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that the deal was being discussed.

PNM’s board unanimously approved the $4.3 billion offer to its shareholders of $50.3 per share, the filing said. Iberdrola expects the deal to close in 2021 and start boosting financial results from the first year.

Green energy targets and increasing investor interest in protecting the environment have buoyed Iberdrola and other renewables-focused utilities.

The pandemic has also seen US utilities look harder at consolidation to cut costs and spur investment.

Active in New Mexico and Texas, PNM gives Avangrid a route to expand its regulated business beyond the US northeast.

PNM could also benefit from Avangrid’s renewables experience as it works to cut emissions. A plan has now been approved to close its coal-fired San Juan plant in 2022, Iberdrola said.

Iberdrola said the merged company would have assets worth $40 billion, generate core earnings of around $2.5 billion and net profit of $850 million.

This is Iberdrola’s eighth deal this year as part of a €10 billion ($11.85 billion) investment drive of which it has already spent more than €6.6 billion. It has shopped for assets in France, Australia and Japan.

CEO Ignacio Galan said his strategy consisted of: “Friendly transactions, focused on regulated businesses and renewable energy, in countries with good credit ratings and legal and regulatory stability, offering opportunities for future growth.”

Separately on Wednesday, Iberdrola reported nine-month net profit growth of 4.7 percent and said it still expected growth of mid to high-single digit in 2020.

