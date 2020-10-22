You are here

Thailand welcomes tourists clad in rubber gloves and face shields

Chinese tourists arrive in Bangkok on special tourist visas, the first arrival since Thailand banned commercial flights almost seven months ago. (AP)
  • The tourism-reliant country could see just 6.7 million foreign visitors this year
BANGKOK: Thailand received a group of tourists from China on Tuesday, its first such arrivals since commercial flights were banned in April to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the visitors seemingly undeterred by escalating street demonstrations in Bangkok.

Thirty-nine tourists from Shanghai arrived on Tuesday night, the deputy director of the country’s main Suvarnabhumi Airport, Kittipong Kittikachorn, said in a statement.

Thai public television showed masked tourists exiting the airport, with officials in full protective equipment spraying their luggage with disinfectant. Outside, some of the tourists donned face shields and put on rubber gloves as they prepared to board buses to their hotels. 

The arrivals come as anti-government protesters continue to defy a ban on gatherings after authorities declared a severe emergency situation in Bangkok.

The unrest has not affected interest in the country, Tourism Authority of Thailand chief Yuthasak Supasorn said. “There have been no cancelations or any inquiries about it so far and people are following the news,” he added.

Student-led rallies, sometimes drawing 10,000 people, have occupied busy intersections for hours before peacefully dispersing. In one incident last week, water cannon was used on demonstrators.

The tourism-reliant country could see just 6.7 million foreign visitors this year, the government says, less than a fifth of a record 39.8 million in 2019.

The government banned commercial flights in April to keep COVID-19 at bay, and new cases have mostly been Thais returning home. The country has reported a total of 3,700 infections.

New tourist arrivals are on special 90-day visas and must quarantine for two weeks — seven days in their hotel rooms and seven days on their hotel grounds — and test negative three times before they can move around freely.

“Once they pass that they will be able to move to other destinations (within Thailand),” Tourism Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said on Thai PBS television.

A second batch of 147 tourists from Guangzhou, China, are due to arrive on Oct. 26, with more due next month.

“Winter is coming so more tourists from European countries, the US, Korea and Japan would also like to come visit us around this time,” said Phiphat.

Bank of Japan member calls for ‘swift action’ to ease coronavirus shock

Bank of Japan member calls for ‘swift action’ to ease coronavirus shock

  • Japan’s economy suffered its biggest postwar slump in the second quarter
TOKYO: Bank of Japan board member Makoto Sakurai said on Wednesday the central bank must take “swift and appropriate” action if the coronavirus shock delays the country’s economic recovery.

If the pandemic takes longer than expected to contain, more companies could be pushed under, saddling commercial banks with bad loans and threaten Japan’s financial system, he said.

“At present, financial institutions have sufficient capital so there is no big concern over Japan’s banking system. But we need to be prepared to take swift action, with a close eye both on the economy and the banking system,” Sakurai said in a speech to business leaders in Fukui prefecture.

The remarks came ahead of the BOJ’s rate review next week, when the central bank is likely to cut its growth and price forecasts, but leave monetary settings unchanged.

They also underscore a growing concern in the BOJ over the additional pain COVID-19 could inflict on commercial banks, many of which are suffering from years of ultra-low interest rates.

“If Japan’s economic recovery is delayed, that could hurt growth and the banking system. As such, it’s critical for us to act swiftly and appropriately as needed in coordination with the government and other central banks,” Sakurai said.

Japan’s economy suffered its biggest postwar slump in the second quarter. Analysts expect any rebound to be modest as uncertainty over the outlook weigh on consumption and capital spending. Sakurai said while Japan’s economy was likely to gradually recover, it remained in a severe situation.

Inflation may also not accelerate much for some time, as companies cope with a tight labor market with automation rather than wage hikes, he added.

