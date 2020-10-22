You are here

  • Home
  • Iraqi Kurds look to diversify in face of energy crunch

Iraqi Kurds look to diversify in face of energy crunch

Tumbling oil prices and the pandemic have taken a heavy toll on Iraq’s Kurdish region, forcing many workers to return to farming. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/434dc

Updated 23 sec ago
AFP

Iraqi Kurds look to diversify in face of energy crunch

  • The Iraqi economy, one of the world’s most oil dependent according to the World Bank
Updated 23 sec ago
AFP

MEER ROSTAM, Iraq: Iraq’s Kurdish region has for decades lived off its oil wealth, but plummeting energy prices amid the pandemic and financial mismanagement are forcing locals to return to long abandoned farms.

Civil servants from the northern region’s bloated public sector have gone without pay and many are now turning back to agriculture and other businesses to make ends meet.

On a rugged hillside 50 km east of Erbil, the regional capital, vineyards are ripe for harvesting as a new source of income.

Abdallah Hassan, 51, a civil servant from the nearby village of Meer Rostam, has returned to harvest the grapes, used to produce raisins and vine leaves, for the first time in almost 20 years.

“There is hardly any work left for us and there are no salaries,” he said, complaining that the regional government now “only pays wages every couple of months.”

“It’s better for farmers to tend to their fields than wait for the payday or for charity.”

Hassan recounted how before the 2003 US invasion that toppled ex-dictator Saddam Hussein’s regime, the Kurdish region had survived on farming during years of painful sanctions.

Since then, in its drive to secure lucrative oil revenues, the autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) had mostly abandoned agriculture.

Big investments from multinational energy companies have transformed the region, and Erbil has become an urban hub with skyscrapers and luxury hotels.

This year, however, the coronavirus pandemic and tumbling oil prices have taken a heavy toll, worsened by budget disputes with the central government in Baghdad.

The Iraqi economy, one of the world’s most oil dependent according to the World Bank, saw its gross domestic product contract by about 10 percent this year.

Mohammed Shukri, chairman of the Kurdistan Board of Investment, said putting all of the regional economy’s eggs into the energy basket had proven costly.

“We’re rich when the oil price is high, and we’re poor when the oil price is low,” he said. “I wouldn’t call this a healthy economy.”

Kurdish economist Bilal Saeed also argued the region’s leaders had made a strategic blunder by letting other sectors fall by the wayside.

“Instead of using that revenue to develop the agriculture, health and tourism sectors, the government of Kurdistan has focused mostly on developing its oil sector and ignored the rest,” he said.

Over-reliance on energy has also had a corrosive effect on Iraq’s state apparatus and fuelled corruption.

A World Bank report this year pointed to Iraq’s “failure to equitably share the benefits of oil wealth” and described a murky patronage system.

“First, the dominant parties use government payrolls to reward political loyalty,” it said. “Second, they use government contracts to enrich business people close to their leaderships. Third, money is simply stolen from the ministerial budgets for both personal gain and party use.”

It is a similar story in the Kurdish region, where lucrative state posts have long been handed out by the two main ruling parties, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan and the Kurdistan Democratic Party.

This has created a bloated public sector with over 1.2 million staff, around 40 percent of them in the military and security sectors, out of a regional population of 5 million.

With its budget now bled dry and the KRG facing $28 billion in debt, it decided in June to slash civil servants’ salaries by 21 percent.

But despite this, it has been unable to pay all of their wages on time, with the outstanding pay estimated at $9 billion.

Shukri said that despite current woes, his investment board had granted 60 investment licences worth $1.5 billion, mostly in agriculture and manufacturing.

But how many projects will go ahead is uncertain at a time of growing impatience among local entrepreneurs.

Iraqi businesses face tough competition from imports from Iran and Turkey, whose currencies have been devalued while the Iraqi dinar remains indexed to the dollar.

Baarz Rassul, whose company Hend Steel produces 50,000 tonnes of cast steel per month, pleaded for “higher customs duties and better border controls.”

He said when he tried to diversify into agriculture, he found it difficult to compete with cheap imports and has since dismantled his greenhouses.

Saaed, the economist, said Erbil and Baghdad must work out a sustainable economic plan that serves both sides.

But that may be a tall order in the short term as Baghdad grapples with a massive deficit and has given no clear timeline of when it will approve a new budget.

Topics: Iraq Iraqi Kurdish iraq oil

Related

Business & Economy
As visitors stay home, Iraqi Kurdistan tourism collapses
Middle-East
Iraqi Kurdish leader delays independence vote announcement

Thailand welcomes tourists clad in rubber gloves and face shields

Updated 7 min 25 sec ago
Reuters

Thailand welcomes tourists clad in rubber gloves and face shields

  • The tourism-reliant country could see just 6.7 million foreign visitors this year
Updated 7 min 25 sec ago
Reuters

BANGKOK: Thailand received a group of tourists from China on Tuesday, its first such arrivals since commercial flights were banned in April to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the visitors seemingly undeterred by escalating street demonstrations in Bangkok.

Thirty-nine tourists from Shanghai arrived on Tuesday night, the deputy director of the country’s main Suvarnabhumi Airport, Kittipong Kittikachorn, said in a statement.

Thai public television showed masked tourists exiting the airport, with officials in full protective equipment spraying their luggage with disinfectant. Outside, some of the tourists donned face shields and put on rubber gloves as they prepared to board buses to their hotels. 

The arrivals come as anti-government protesters continue to defy a ban on gatherings after authorities declared a severe emergency situation in Bangkok.

The unrest has not affected interest in the country, Tourism Authority of Thailand chief Yuthasak Supasorn said. “There have been no cancelations or any inquiries about it so far and people are following the news,” he added.

Student-led rallies, sometimes drawing 10,000 people, have occupied busy intersections for hours before peacefully dispersing. In one incident last week, water cannon was used on demonstrators.

The tourism-reliant country could see just 6.7 million foreign visitors this year, the government says, less than a fifth of a record 39.8 million in 2019.

The government banned commercial flights in April to keep COVID-19 at bay, and new cases have mostly been Thais returning home. The country has reported a total of 3,700 infections.

New tourist arrivals are on special 90-day visas and must quarantine for two weeks — seven days in their hotel rooms and seven days on their hotel grounds — and test negative three times before they can move around freely.

“Once they pass that they will be able to move to other destinations (within Thailand),” Tourism Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said on Thai PBS television.

A second batch of 147 tourists from Guangzhou, China, are due to arrive on Oct. 26, with more due next month.

“Winter is coming so more tourists from European countries, the US, Korea and Japan would also like to come visit us around this time,” said Phiphat.

Topics: Thailand tourists

Related

World
Thailand issues emergency decree in crackdown on swelling protests
Business & Economy
Thailand shelves ‘travel bubble’ plan amid virus spike

Latest updates

Iraqi Kurds look to diversify in face of energy crunch
Thailand welcomes tourists clad in rubber gloves and face shields
Bank of Japan member calls for ‘swift action’ to ease coronavirus shock
UK borrowing set to reach record high
Iberdrola to forge $20bn US clean energy titan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.